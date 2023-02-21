Business Highlights: Stocks tumble; Mormon church fined

___

Wall Street tumbles, Dow loses 697 points on rate fears

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks tumbled to their worst day in two months, buckling under worries about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on Wall Street and the economy. The S&P 500 fell 2% Tuesday for its sharpest drop since the market was selling off in December. The Dow lost 697 points. Home Depot fell to one of the market’s sharper losses after it gave a financial forecast that fell short of expectations. Treasury yields kept climbing on worries that the Federal Reserve will need to stay aggressive on keeping rates high to fight inflation. Higher rates hurt investment prices and raise the risk of a recession.

___

Supreme Court wrestles with lawsuit shield for social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its first case about the federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet, the Supreme Court seems unlikely to side with a family wanting to hold Google liable for the death of their daughter who was killed in a terrorist attack. At the same time, the justices also signaled in arguments lasting two and a half hours that they are wary of Google’s claims that a 1996 law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, affords it, Twitter, Facebook and other companies sweeping immunity from lawsuits over their targeted recommendations of videos, documents and other content. Justice Elena Kagan was among members of the court suggesting Congress, not the court, should make needed changes to a law passed early in the internet age.

ADVERTISEMENT

___

4-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees

LONDON (AP) — A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that most employees are less stressed, burned out and have better work-life balance. Findings from the University of Cambridge, Boston College and other researchers released this week show that most of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours. They say revenue largely stayed the same over the trial period and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier. Employees have reported more job satisfaction, better sleep and improved mental health. There was also a 57% drop in the likelihood of employees quitting from the same period a year earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

___

Pay-Per-Chew: More restaurants trying subscription programs

Consumers are willing to pay monthly subscription fees for streaming services, pet food and even toilet paper. And now some restaurants are betting they’ll do the same for their favorite meals. Large chains like Panera and P.F. Chang’s as well as neighborhood hangouts are increasingly experimenting with the subscription model as a way to ensure steady revenue and customer visits. Some offer unlimited drinks or free delivery for a monthly fee; others will bring out your favorite appetizer each time you visit. They’re following a trend: The average American juggled 6.7 subscriptions in 2022, up from 4.2 in 2019, according to Rocket Money, a personal finance app.

ADVERTISEMENT

___

ESPN’s ex-top exec describes how soccer’s World Cup was lost

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony from a former ESPN executive is underscoring the high stakes and corruption that has enveloped the world of soccer. Former ESPN President John Skipper told a U.S. District Court in New York Tuesday that his broadcasting company bid $450 million for U.S. broadcasting rights to the two most recent World Cups, including the recent one in Qatar. Fox reportedly bid $425 million, but won the rights anyway. The U.S. government is accusing two former Fox executives of bribing soccer officials to undermine competing bids and help Fox win the rights. The Fox network is not a defendant in the case and has denied any wrongdoing.

___

Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm will pay $5 million in fines. The SEC alleges the church used shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under the church’s control. Agency investigators said Ensign Peak Advisors, a church portfolio manger, hadn’t filed required paperwork to disclose the value of some assets. The agency fined Ensign Peak $4 million and the church $1 million. The faith, widely known as the Mormon church, maintains billions of dollars of investments. It has faced increasing scrutiny because religious groups are largely exempt from paying U.S. taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

___

Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny

BRUSSELS (AP) — Microsoft’s Xbox video game division has announced new partnerships with Nintendo and chipmaker Nvidia. The moves come as Microsoft is trying to persuade European regulators to approve its planned $68.7 billion takeover of game publishing giant Activision Blizzard. A key audience for the announcements were the European Union antitrust regulators who held a closed-door meeting Tuesday with executives from Microsoft and some of their competitors, including Sony and Google. Microsoft announced a 10-year agreement with chipmaker Nvidia to bring Xbox games to Nvidia’s cloud gaming service. Microsoft also said it has now signed a similar deal with Nintendo, formalizing a commitment it revealed late last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

___

US home sales fall again in January; prices edged higher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s housing slump deepened in January as home sales fell for the 12th month in a row to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that existing U.S. home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million properties last month. January’s sales cratered by nearly 37% from a year earlier, but slipped 0.7% from December, while the median U.S. home price edged up 1.3% from January last year. The latest data suggest home may be “bottoming out,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

___

The S&P 500 fell 81.75 points, or 2%, to 3,997.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 697.10 points, or 2.1%, to 33,129.59. The Nasdaq composite fell 294.97 points, or 2.5%, to 11,492.30. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 58.14 points, or 3%, to 1,888.21.