Business Highlights: Fed chair signals more rate hikes ahead; ‘Lab-grown meat’ wins US approval

Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation in the United States still too high, most Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates further this year, Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony to be delivered to a House committee. “Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go,” Powell said on the first of two days of semi-annual testimony on Capitol Hill. Even so, the Fed last week kept interest rates unchanged after 10 straight hikes so it could take time to gauge how higher borrowing rates have affected the economy, Powell said.

Biden’s 3 Federal Reserve nominees appear likely to win Senate approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s three nominees for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors pledged to fight inflation during a confirmation hearing that drew only modest pushback from Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee. Last month, Biden nominated Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to serve as a Fed governor, a position that would make her the first Latina governor in the Fed’s 110-year history. He also nominated Philip Jefferson, who joined the board last year, for the spot of vice chair, which was vacated by Lael Brainard when she became a top economic adviser to Biden. Also in May, Biden nominated Lisa Cook to serve a full 14-year term on the board.

Cooperation or competition? China’s security industry sees the US, not AI, as the bigger threat

BEIJING (AP) — China’s security and surveillance industry is now focused on shoring up its vulnerabilities to the United States and other outside actors, worried about risks posed by hackers, advances in artificial intelligence and pressure from rival governments. The renewed emphasis on self-reliance, combating fraud and hardening systems against hacking was on display at the recent Security China exhibition in Beijing. So were U.S. efforts to choke off China’s access to cutting-edge technology. It illustrates just how difficult it will be to get Beijing and Washington to cooperate, even as researchers warn that humankind faces common risks from AI.

US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat

Chicken grown from animal cells, not from slaughtered birds, can now be sold in the U.S. The Agriculture Department issued approvals Wednesday to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab-grown” or “cultivated” meat. The meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. The goal is to eliminate harm to animals and drastically reduce the environmental impacts of raising them. The meat will initially be sold only at upscale restaurants.

Paris summit aims to shake up the financial system. It will test leaders’ resolve on climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heads of state, finance leaders and activists are converging in Paris to seek ways to overhaul the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and help them weather a warmer and stormier world. The banks have been criticized for not factoring climate change into lending decisions and being dominated by wealthy countries like the U.S. The neediest nations have been left out of calling the shots. While those are the primary problems to solve, some doubt the splashy summit led by French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to take major strides. Still, the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact will draw roughly 50 heads of state and government.

IRS reduces tax return backlog by 80% and is doing better job answering the phone

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS has processed tens of millions of tax returns faster this year compared with years past, and getting through to customer service on the phone is slowly improving. That word comes in a new report to Congress from the National Taxpayer Advocate. But there’s a huge need to update the agency’s information technology services and have more workers answering calls. Still, it’s a vast improvement after years of backlogs and decades of underfunding. The office’s latest update on IRS operations says the agency cut its backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns by 80%, from 13.3 million returns at the end of the 2022 filing season to 2.6 million at the end of the 2023 filing season.

Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon for what it calls a yearslong effort to enroll consumers without consent into Amazon Prime and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the agency accused Amazon of using deceptive designs, known as “dark patterns,” to deceive consumers into enrolling in the program. It also alleged the company’s leadership slowed or rejected changes that made canceling the subscription easier. Amazon says the agency’s claims are “false on the facts and the law.”

EPA boosts use of biofuels but holds steady for corn-based ethanol production

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday increased the amount of biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years, but held production totals steady for corn-based ethanol, disappointing the biofuel industry and farm advocates. Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the final rule would reduce U.S. reliance on oil and support continued growth of biofuels that help combat global warming. The plan represents a decline from a proposal announced last year and drew immediate criticism from the biofuels industry. Environmental groups also were disappointed, saying EPA’s continued push for ethanol and other biofuels push will hamper U.S. climate efforts rather than bolster them.

Allies pledge billions for Ukraine rebuilding and seek big-business investment at London conference

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine’s allies have pledged several billion dollars in non-military aid to rebuild the country’s war-ravaged infrastructure, cut corruption and help pave its road to eventual membership in the European Union. Diplomats and political leaders at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London urged private-sector companies to help revive an economy battered by almost a year and a half of war. The cost of reconstruction is estimated by the World Bank at more than $400 billion. Delegates from more than 60 countries are attending a conference that is both a fundraising forum and a message to Russia that Ukraine’s allies are in it for the long haul.

Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says

BEIJING (AP) — A business group says foreign companies are shifting investment and their Asian headquarters out of China as confidence plunges following the expansion of an anti-spying law and other challenges. The report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China is one of many signs of growing pessimism despite the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to revive interest in the world’s No. 2 economy. Companies are uneasy about the anti-spying law, government protection of Chinese rivals and lack of action on reform promises. They also are being squeezed by slowing Chinese economic growth, despite the country’s exit from its “zero-COVID” policies, and by rising costs.

The S&P 500 fell 23.02 points, or 0.5%, to 4,365.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.35 points, or 0.3%, to 33,951.52. The Nasdaq composite fell 165.09 points, or 1.2% to 13,502.20. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.68 points, or 0.2%, to 1,863.01.