Bethel Park School District plans job fair for district positions

The Bethel Park School District will hold a job fair from noon-4 p.m. July 24 to interview candidates for substitute teacher, paraprofessional and nursing positions within the district.

Representatives from Precision HR will be on site to discuss positions with candidates.

Full time, part-time and flexible schedule positions are available.

The job fair will be held in the community room of the administration building, 301 Church Road.

Interested candidates should bring a copy of their resume with them.

Questions can be answered by calling 1-888-416-4338.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.