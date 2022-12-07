Acting West Virginia commerce secretary gets permanent job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Acting West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey was named to the position permanently Wednesday.

Bailey has been in the interim role since July, when Ed Gaunch retired. Bailey also served with the department as deputy secretary and was general counsel for the departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development.

He also previously served as Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s senior counsel for policy and legislation as well as counsel in the state Senate and as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.

“James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion for serving West Virginians is exactly the trait I look for in my Cabinet members,” Justice said in a news release.

Bailey holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a law degree from West Virginia University.