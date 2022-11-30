Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky.

The expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region, a statement on Monday from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said. The move is the first step toward closing the reformatory due to significant aging infrastructure and staffing challenges.

The expansion will include two new housing units with an open dorm concept as well as electronic security measures, perimeter detection and camera system upgrades, the statement said.

When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.

“We are very pleased that not only does this expansion fill a need for the department, but it will also create a variety of good jobs for residents in the surrounding communities,” Corrections Commissioner Cookie Crews said.