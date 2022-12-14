UofL awarded $13M for manufacturing resource center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville has been awarded $13 million in federal funding to start a statewide manufacturing resource center, the school announced.

The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will be located in the Office of Research and Innovation. It will provide research, business development, and other aid in an effort to help manufacturers boost productivity, retain and create jobs and compete in new markets, the university said Tuesday in a statement.

According to the announcement, the center is expected to generate between $150 million and $200 million in annual economic growth across the state.

“The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will help small- and medium-sized businesses accelerate and strengthen growth and competitiveness in the global marketplace,” said UofL Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez in a statement.

The initiative will be led by Scott Broughton, director of manufacturing engagement in the Office of Research and Innovation.