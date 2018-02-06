FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Franklin Park sanctuary safe haven for unwanted farm animals

 
Share

Karen Phillips, 45, remembers the day she tried to beautify her Franklin Park home.

As she knelt to plant flowers along the walkway, a 6-foot-tall emu appeared from behind her, uprooting the flowers and eating them as fast as she could plant them.

“There literally is no hope for flowers here,” she said. “But the emus, they’re hilarious. Everyone should have an emu.”

Other news
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.

Phillips, a veterinarian, is the founder and owner of Hope Haven Farm Sanctuary, located on Warrendale-Bayne Road in Franklin Park. She rescues pigs, goats, sheep, poultry, llama, alpaca, emu and more from factory farms, neglectful homes and inadequately equipped animal shelters, and brings them to her farm to live out their days.

“I named it Hope Haven because that name encompasses what I want the farm to be. It’s a place for animals with no hope to come for safe haven,” she said.

Phillips became aware of the increasing problem of unwanted farm animals while working as a spay and neuter surgeon at animal shelters across the region.

According to Dara Metzger, manager of Medical Services at Humane Animal Rescue on Pittsburgh’s North Side, the shelter receives about six farm animals each month.

Phillips watched people drop off Pekin ducklings that had been hatched in small incubators in school classrooms, and now were being discarded because they were no longer wanted.

She met a peacock that had been hit by a car.

And she fell in love with a pot-bellied pig that had been found running through a Pittsburgh city neighborhood in the middle of winter.

To accommodate them, Phillips bought 6.35 acres of grassy pastures, large wooded areas and muddy bogs. She added a barn and installed a perimeter fence. She converted the two-car garage into a chicken coop and renovated the dilapidated farmhouse so she could live in it.

Today, the farm is filled to near-capacity with 125 farm animals, poultry and birds.

Wally is a 600-pound Red Waddle farm hog. Rigby is an emu with tiny wings on his chest and feet that look like a pterodactyl’s. Butters is a sassy, energetic miniature horse whose best friend is an alpaca named Jack.

The farm is open to the public for tours and educational opportunities from May to November.

“I discourage people from thinking it’s a petting zoo,” Phillips said. “I tell them, ‘Hope Haven is the animals’ house, and you’re visiting.’ The animals can come and go as they please. You can pet an emu, snuggle a chicken, laugh with a pig and give them snacks, but I can’t guarantee the animals will want to hang around you.”

It is Phillips’ hope that visitors will get to experience the personalities of the animals and realize they are more than meat.

“Nothing is more important to me than opening people’s eyes to see how amazing these animals are. This is why I’m here,” she said.

There is no breeding on the farm. Each animal is spayed or neutered, and every egg is collected before it can hatch.

Hope Haven, a volunteer-run 501(c) nonprofit organization, costs $50,000 annually to operate. A portion of the money is raised through fundraisers and donations, but many expenses are paid out of Phillips’ own pocket.

Much of her time is spent there, too.

“I haven’t been home to visit my family in Vermont for five years,” she said. “It’s not that easy to find someone to babysit 125 farm animals while you go off for the weekend.”

This past winter, one of her bantam chickens got its foot frozen to a bucket near the barn. Phillips thawed it out and, to avoid any recurrence, decided to keep the chicken in her bathroom for the remainder of winter.

“The poop and shed feathers made for a real mess,” she said. “Maybe that’s why I’m not married at this age. I’ve had boyfriends, but they never last.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.