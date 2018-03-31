Forbes State Forest hikers can look for blue moon, take scenic route to winery

If you missed the first blue moon this month, on March 1, you can look skyward on March 31 and catch a second one.

Forbes State Forest is planning a night hike on Laurel Mountain from 8 to 10 p.m. to scope out what earthsky.org describes as the second of two full moons to occur in one calendar month.

Learn about March’s blue moon in this kid-friendly 2-to-3 mile hike.

Those attending are advised to dress in warm layers and bring drinking water and a head lamp. Registration is required. Details: 724-259-2201 or email rmahony@pa.gov

Forbes State Forest and Laurel Hill State Park Complex will offer a reward of a different variety earlier on March 31, with an adults only “Hike to Happy Hour” event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will learn to connect trails and forest roads with scenic locations — waterfalls, spring wildflowers — on this guided 8.5-mile walk, ending at a nearby Laurel Highlands winery.

Registration is required. Details: 814-352-8649 or email kipeck@pa.gov

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.