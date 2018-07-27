FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
North Chamber hosting social media & marketing conference at La Roche Aug. 7

 
The Pittsburgh North Chamber of Commerce is holding its 2018 social media and marketing conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 at La Roche College.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for the 8 to 11 a.m. session, which includes a Continental breakfast.

Program titles are:

• Reach customers online with Google

• What’s the point of social media?

• Get found on Google Search and Maps

• Help your prospects find you by “guesting” on other people’s podcasts

• Grow your business with these 7 foundational digital marketing tips

• Your free Yelp business owner tools explained

• LinkedIn

Lunch will be available for $8 in the college’s Cantellops Dining Hall.

Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. for the noon to 3 p.m. session.

Program titles are:

• The rise of Live!

• Stand out as THE authority in your field with your own podcast

• The consumer’s digital journey to your door

• Blogging for businesses

• Online marketing yips & tools for success

• Instagram tips, tricks and personal branding

• LinkedIn

• Creating engaging social content that drives results

The morning and afternoon sessions cost $30 each to attend for Chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $20 for students. The cost to students who sign up for both sessions is $30.

Sign up online.

La Roche College is located at 9000 Babcock Boulevard in McCandless.