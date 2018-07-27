North Chamber hosting social media & marketing conference at La Roche Aug. 7
The Pittsburgh North Chamber of Commerce is holding its 2018 social media and marketing conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 at La Roche College.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for the 8 to 11 a.m. session, which includes a Continental breakfast.
Program titles are:
• Reach customers online with Google
• What’s the point of social media?
• Get found on Google Search and Maps
• Help your prospects find you by “guesting” on other people’s podcasts
• Grow your business with these 7 foundational digital marketing tips
• Your free Yelp business owner tools explained
Lunch will be available for $8 in the college’s Cantellops Dining Hall.
Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. for the noon to 3 p.m. session.
Program titles are:
• The rise of Live!
• Stand out as THE authority in your field with your own podcast
• The consumer’s digital journey to your door
• Blogging for businesses
• Online marketing yips & tools for success
• Instagram tips, tricks and personal branding
• Creating engaging social content that drives results
The morning and afternoon sessions cost $30 each to attend for Chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $20 for students. The cost to students who sign up for both sessions is $30.
Sign up online.
La Roche College is located at 9000 Babcock Boulevard in McCandless.