Wawa tops Sheetz as the place to ‘go’ in Pennsylvania, survey finds

Apparently, if you need to wee-wee in Pennsylvania, Wawa is the place to, well, go.

Wawa, based out of Delaware County, topped Altoona-based Sheetz, according to gas pricing service GasBuddy and its analysis of the best restrooms.

The rankings came from GasBuddy gas station ratings and reviews from September 2016 to April 2018. Brands needed to have at least 20 locations in a state to be included in the analysis.

Sheetz did take top honors in two neighboring states, Ohio and West Virginia.

QuickTrip and Wawa hold the top spot in most states. Oklahoma-based QuikTrip was tops in seven states, while Wawa lead in six East Coast states, including Pennsylvania.

They were followed by Chevron, Cumberland Farms, Kum & Go and Maverik, each topping the list in three states.

While QuickTrip had the most states, Texas-based Buc-ee’s was the brand with the highest rated gas station restrooms in the nation, according to GasBuddy.

Drivers apparently really worry about quality restrooms. In GasBuddy’s 2018 summer travel survey, 37 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears when road tripping is when nature calls and being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom.

“We all understand the high level of stress when it comes to needing to use the restroom while on the road. According to our research, more than half of consumers said that a clean restroom is mandatory when considering where to stop,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.

“There are a couple of surprise winners in this year’s top-rated restroom results, which only further proves that consumers are taking note of brands that go the extra mile to keep their facilities sparkling,” he said.

Ensuring restrooms are clean makes for better business.

In a recent report, gas stations with above-average restroom ratings on GasBuddy saw a 33 percent increase in foot traffic compared to those with below-average ratings.

Top-rated gas station restrooms

Alaska: Tesoro

Alabama: MAPCO

Arkansas: Kum & Go

Arizona: QuikTrip

California: Quik Stop

Colorado: Kum & Go

Connecticut: Cumberland Farms

Delaware: Wawa

Florida: Wawa

Georgia: QuikTrip

Iowa: Cenex

Idaho: Chevron

Illinois: Kelley’s Market

Indiana: Casey’s General Store

Kansas: QuikTrip

Kentucky: Pilot

Louisiana: RaceTrac

Massachusetts: Cumberland Farms

Maryland: Wawa

Maine: Irving

Michigan: Holiday

Minnesota: Kwik Trip

Missouri: QuikTrip

Mississippi: Marathon

Montana: Cenex

North Carolina: QuikTrip

North Dakota: Casey’s General Store

Nebraska: Kum & Go

New Hampshire: Irving

New Jersey: Wawa

New Mexico: Chevron

Nevada: Maverik

New York: 7-Eleven

Ohio: Sheetz

Oklahoma: QuikTrip

Oregon: Chevron

Pennsylvania: Wawa

Rhode Island: Cumberland Farms

South Carolina: QuikTrip

South Dakota: Sinclair

Tennessee: Weigel’s

Texas: Buc-ee’s

Utah: Maverik

Virginia: Wawa

Vermont: Mobil

Washington: Mobil

Wisconsin: Kwik Trip

West Virginia: Sheetz

Wyoming: Maverik

Hawaii: Shell

Source: GasBuddy

