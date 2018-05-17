Wawa tops Sheetz as the place to ‘go’ in Pennsylvania, survey finds
Apparently, if you need to wee-wee in Pennsylvania, Wawa is the place to, well, go.
Wawa, based out of Delaware County, topped Altoona-based Sheetz, according to gas pricing service GasBuddy and its analysis of the best restrooms.
The rankings came from GasBuddy gas station ratings and reviews from September 2016 to April 2018. Brands needed to have at least 20 locations in a state to be included in the analysis.
Sheetz did take top honors in two neighboring states, Ohio and West Virginia.
QuickTrip and Wawa hold the top spot in most states. Oklahoma-based QuikTrip was tops in seven states, while Wawa lead in six East Coast states, including Pennsylvania.
They were followed by Chevron, Cumberland Farms, Kum & Go and Maverik, each topping the list in three states.
While QuickTrip had the most states, Texas-based Buc-ee’s was the brand with the highest rated gas station restrooms in the nation, according to GasBuddy.
Drivers apparently really worry about quality restrooms. In GasBuddy’s 2018 summer travel survey, 37 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears when road tripping is when nature calls and being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom.
“We all understand the high level of stress when it comes to needing to use the restroom while on the road. According to our research, more than half of consumers said that a clean restroom is mandatory when considering where to stop,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.
“There are a couple of surprise winners in this year’s top-rated restroom results, which only further proves that consumers are taking note of brands that go the extra mile to keep their facilities sparkling,” he said.
Ensuring restrooms are clean makes for better business.
In a recent report, gas stations with above-average restroom ratings on GasBuddy saw a 33 percent increase in foot traffic compared to those with below-average ratings.
Top-rated gas station restrooms
Alaska: Tesoro
Alabama: MAPCO
Arkansas: Kum & Go
Arizona: QuikTrip
California: Quik Stop
Colorado: Kum & Go
Connecticut: Cumberland Farms
Delaware: Wawa
Florida: Wawa
Georgia: QuikTrip
Iowa: Cenex
Idaho: Chevron
Illinois: Kelley’s Market
Indiana: Casey’s General Store
Kansas: QuikTrip
Kentucky: Pilot
Louisiana: RaceTrac
Massachusetts: Cumberland Farms
Maryland: Wawa
Maine: Irving
Michigan: Holiday
Minnesota: Kwik Trip
Missouri: QuikTrip
Mississippi: Marathon
Montana: Cenex
North Carolina: QuikTrip
North Dakota: Casey’s General Store
Nebraska: Kum & Go
New Hampshire: Irving
New Jersey: Wawa
New Mexico: Chevron
Nevada: Maverik
New York: 7-Eleven
Ohio: Sheetz
Oklahoma: QuikTrip
Oregon: Chevron
Pennsylvania: Wawa
Rhode Island: Cumberland Farms
South Carolina: QuikTrip
South Dakota: Sinclair
Tennessee: Weigel’s
Texas: Buc-ee’s
Utah: Maverik
Virginia: Wawa
Vermont: Mobil
Washington: Mobil
Wisconsin: Kwik Trip
West Virginia: Sheetz
Wyoming: Maverik
Hawaii: Shell
Source: GasBuddy
