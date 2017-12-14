Grad student tuition tax proposal dies in Congress committee

All those letters to Congress apparently turned the tide for graduate students.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reports that a provision to tax graduate students’ tuition waivers is dead.

The provision, contained in the House version of the GOP tax reform bill, apparently died when a conference committee met to iron out differences in the House and Senate versions of the bill.

Some graduate students receive tuition waivers and a stipend for their work as university teaching and research assistants. Opponents of the provision said the tax would have been devastating.

Last week, a group of Pitt graduate students, accompanied by a costumed Grinch, called on Sen. Pat Toomey’s Pittsburgh office to deliver more than 1,000 letters asking Toomey, who was appointed to the conference committee, to oppose the move.

While they escaped the proposed tax on tuition waivers, graduate and undergraduate students may face new hurdles next year. A proposal to rework the Higher Education Bill calls for an end to subsidies that offset interest on education loans while students are in school.

