New wave of casinos ready to hit Pennsylvania

By Rich Cholodofsky
 
Licenses to build the first of 10 mini casinos in Pennsylvania will be up for auction Wednesday morning in a sealed bid process that has all the makings of a great reality TV show.

Heading into the auction, officials said they didn’t know how many bidders there will be, what locations will be sought for the new casinos or how much bidders will be willing to pay for licenses.

“We would expect a lot of interest,” said Doug Harbach, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board in Harrisburg.

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

The state’s 11 casino operators have the opportunity to bid on the right to open a smaller facility with up to 750 slot machines and, eventually, 40 table games and will have to pay at least $7.5 million for the licenses.

Ten separate auctions will be held through May. The second one is set for Jan. 24.

Wednesday’s auction will be held before the gaming board’s monthly January meeting in Harrisburg. Bidders will submit two sealed envelopes, one with a monetary bid of how much they will pay for the license. The highest bid will win the auction.

A second sealed envelope will contain a location that lists the midpoint of a 15-mile radius where the winning bidder is proposing the casino. The gaming board will open the location envelope from the winning bidder only.

Westmoreland County officials have said they are hopeful that one of the mini casinos will be built locally.

“We’ve been interested in a facility, and Westmoreland County would embrace the opportunity to have a casino here. We’re hoping,” said Jason Rigone, the county’s planning director.

Industry experts have suggested that Westmoreland County would be a prime location for one of the smaller casinos because of its population and position on the map. Under gaming laws approved last year, the mini casinos must be at least 25 miles from an existing facility. Casino owners will be permitted to build smaller facilities within 25 miles of their own places.

In Westmoreland County, areas north of New Stanton and east of Jeannette are outside of the 25-mile exclusive zones of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and the Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington County, at least for the initial auction.

Harbach said the exclusivity zones will be redrawn after every auction and extended to include the new mini casino locations.

More than 1,000 municipalities — about 40 percent of the state, including nine in Westmoreland County — have notified the gaming board they will not permit a casino within their borders, according to information submitted to the gaming board.

The winning bidder on Wednesday will have until 4 p.m. Jan. 12 to pay its successful bid price for the casino license. The bidder will then have six months to file a detailed application for its project, including an exact location for the casino.

Meanwhile, a new lawsuit is challenging the construction of casinos under the existing law.

Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming sued Tuesday in federal court, saying provisions allowing 10 more mini-casinos would cause “significant and unique” harm to its suburban Harrisburg casino.

Two other lawsuits filed in recent days, one by Penn National and one by Las Vegas Sands, target other aspects of the gambling law.

The Associated Press contributed. Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.