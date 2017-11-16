TechShop declares bankruptcy, closes down all maker spaces in US

Members of Pittsburgh’s TechShop rushed to clear out their projects and offices Wednesday as news broke that the company had declared bankruptcy and was closing down its locations across the country.

In a memo, TechShop CEO Dan Woods wrote the company would immediately shut down its 10 maker spaces and a small corporate office.

“I’m not going to spin this. We’ve been operating on exceedingly low cash balances for quite some time now,” Woods wrote in the memo, which was posted to www.makezine.com. “Until recently, this meant late payment to instructors and vendors, which none of us liked, but at least we were able to pay everyone, albeit several weeks late, and keep the doors open. As I shared with many of you directly, I wasn’t happy operating that way.”

Woods wrote that the company would be filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and it would announce dates and times for members to remove projects and personal belongings.

Members of Pittsburgh’s TechShop didn’t wait and showed up Monday to begin packing up their stuff. The shop was slated to close by the end of November anyway but news of the bankruptcy and 15 fewer days to move out caught several by surprise.

“I was going to a lunch meeting, and they were like get your stuff out now,” said Joel Johnson, who started his company, BoXZY, at TechShop and had an office there.

Nick Thompson started Portable Espresso, a company that makes coffee makers, at TechShop. A member for four years, Thompson said he spent at least 40 hours a week at TechShop working on his business. He liked the space but appreciated the people he shared the space with even more, from bouncing ideas off of them to being inspired by their projects.

“It’s a real bummer,” Thompson said as he loaded up his Honda Fit. “I’m really going to miss the people here for sure.”

Scott Ardisson, who ran Manifold Technologies out of TechShop, was hauling large machines out the back door of the shop and loading them into his minivan. The equipment included a mat roller he designed for a client.

“It’s an inconvenience,” he said. “It’s a shame that the shop is closing.”

Ardisson also said the sense of community at TechShop was important to him.

TechShop announced in June it was closing the Pittsburgh location unless it could find an additional $360,000 a year in funding. The closing was delayed a couple of times as members and supporters rallied to find a way to keep it open.

A group of TechShop members created Protohaven, a nonprofit aiming to fill the gap. Devin Montgomery, the head of Protohaven, said plans are still moving forward and the nonprofit is looking for a temporary space to set up soon. Protohaven intends to start its fundraising campaign later this month.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.