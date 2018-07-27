FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Pittsburgh City Council postpones vote on new UPMC hospital while mayor backs plan

 
Share

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday postponed a vote until next week on UPMC’s plans for a vision and rehabilitation hospital at its Mercy complex in Uptown.

The project is part of a $2 billion expansion that UPMC announced last year and requires council’s approval.

It drew heavy criticism from a majority of several hundred people who packed council chambers last week during a public hearing on the plan. They called on council to reject the plan until UPMC guarantees all Pittsburghers access to health care, the right for UPMC employees to form a union and minimum wages of $15 per hour or higher, among other things.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to release on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Scientists hope the turtle will thrive back in its natural habitat, joining about 500 sea turtles that have been rescued, rehabilitated and released since Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency (EAD) launched a program three years ago to aid turtles distressed by climate change and other issues. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.

Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle of the Hill District requested the postponement, saying he is attempting to negotiate an agreement with UPMC that would meet those demands. Council has scheduled a vote for next week Tuesday, July 31.

“We’re talking. That’s all I can say right now,” Lavelle said.

Mayor Bill Peduto weighed in for a first time on Tuesday, saying he supports the new hospital.

“I support plans for the new Mercy Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital because of the world-class and unparalleled vision and therapeutic services it will provide critically ill patients, and the transformative effect it will have on Uptown and the Hill District,” Peduto said in a statement.

The mayor said the hospital would serve as an anchor for a planned “EcoInnovation” corridor through Uptown, the Hill and Oakland. The corridor is a community plan designed to improve the environment, expand entrepreneurship and job growth and suit the needs of residents.

Peduto said the project would create “good union jobs for local residents,” and he would ensure that UPMC observes commitments to hire local residents for jobs at the hospital.

“UPMC has long supported Mercy Hospital’s mission of helping those in need in Uptown and the greater Pittsburgh community and continued to invest in the institution despite ongoing budget pressures,” he said. “The new hospital will cement the long-term presence of Mercy in the community.”