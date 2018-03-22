Brackenridge seeks Allegheny County grant to raze century-old house

Brackenridge officials are applying for a $20,000 Allegheny County emergency grant to tear down a Ninth Avenue apartment house with a foundation that has collapsed twice.

Gaping holes — large enough for someone to crawl into the basement — were visible last week on either side of the house at 948 Ninth Ave.

Last week the mayor and council unanimously approved the grant application.

They also approved an emergency demolition by declaring the house a danger to residents’ health and safety.

According to Allegheny County online records, the 100-year-old, two-story house was bought by Christopher William Wall-Fuget, 19, of Point Breeze, Pittsburgh in February 2017.

Attempts to reach him Friday were unsuccessful.

Council President Thomas Connelly said Wall-Fuget was given seven days to tell officials how he will rebuild or tear down the house.

“He hasn’t responded,” Connelly said.

A Brackenridge Borough office worker said the application was handed to Tom Bernecki, executive director of the Allegheny Valley Council of Governments, early Friday when he visited the borough offices.

The emergency demolition application will be reviewed by Allegheny County community development officials.

Bernecki didn’t return calls later in the day.

Brackenridge Councilman John Stanizone said the borough will have to pay about $800 to have the property inspected for the presence of asbestos.

If the house has asbestos, then a special abatement company would also have to be used.

The foundation collapse — the second in two years — forced the family next door to leave their house.

Lynette Deyo asked borough officials during Thursday’s council meeting why they can’t tear the house down before the grant decision is made.

“We can’t do that without the county because there are certain steps that we have to take,” Council President Thomas Connelly replied.

The mayor and council said they are sympathetic and encouraged Deyo to consult with an attorney.

“I pay my taxes, and we’re the ones who have been put out,” Deyo said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.