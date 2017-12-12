Pittsburgh regulations hinder city efforts to generate revenue through ads

Cash-strapped Pittsburgh in 2013 permitted advertising for the first time on city property but found few buyers because of city regulations that prohibit company logos or brand-specific text from appearing on the ads.

Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak of Carrick is attempting a fix with legislation that would create a task force to find ways of permitting ads while maintaining the ambience of city parks, playgrounds and historic buildings.

City officials estimated four years ago that ads could generate $2 million to $3 million in revenue.

“I think there are ways we can aesthetically do this and really leverage our public space to make money,” she said. “It feels like we’re leaving money on the table and there are opportunities that we can have.”

The program officially known as “Market Based Revenue Opportunity” goes back 10 years. Pittsburgh paid a San Diego-based company $75,000 to study the possibility of ads on city property. It later abandoned the idea.

In 2013, council passed a bill sponsored by then-councilman Bill Peduto permitting ads in parks and on certain non-historic buildings, vending machines, garbage cans and vehicles, among other things.

Emergency vehicles and historic structures, including the City-County Building, Downtown, were excluded.

But other city regulations stymied efforts to attract advertisers. In addition to prohibiting logos and brand specific language, Pittsburgh retains editorial control of ads. Advertisers have no approval rights or control of design and content.

“We’ve come up with a lot of proposals, ranging from digital signs, advertising on garbage cans to advertising in parks, all of which have been overturned or blocked by zoning regulations, or those that come out of planning or the Art Commission and places like that,” said Finance Director Paul Leger. “Its because all of the rules were put together independently. Nobody talked to each other when they put this program together.”

That’s what Rudiak aims to correct.

Her bill directs the Finance Department and chief financial officer to convene a panel of officials, including planning and zoning, to recommend changes to regulations and present reports to City Council by early next year. Rudiak did not seek re-election and will leave office in December.

“I can’t be there to lead this, but we basically want them to make any changes to the policies and procedures and or the code and come back to us as to what the new policies and procedures might be,” she said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.