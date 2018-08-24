FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

OneJet sued for serving only 2 cities from Pittsburgh with $1M incentive

 
Share

Allegheny County Airport Authority sued startup airline OneJet for flying to only two cities instead of the 10 it promised when it received a $1 million incentive to operate out of Pittsburgh International Airport.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, said the carrier owes the authority $763,000.

The authority paid the carrier $1 million in state gambling tax revenue in June 2016 in exchange for the carrier to launch 10 routes. At the time, it was the largest incentive the airport had ever given an airline. OneJet was required to fly each new route five days a week for at least five years, the lawsuit said.

Other news
President Joe Biden gestures toward members of the media, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his return from Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Biden is wrapping a campaign fundraising blitz aimed at making a bold early statement
President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at posh Upper East Side penthouses and on West Coast decks gussied up with floral arrangements and flags in recent weeks.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar hits 3-run double to spark the Rockies past the Dodgers, 9-8
Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 8 innings against Athletics
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through eight innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.

The carrier now flies to only two cities from Pittsburgh -- Indianapolis and Hartford, Conn. A OneJet spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Airport spokesman Bob Kerlik said the lawsuit speaks for itself and provided no further comment.

OneJet launched and then cut service from Pittsburgh to Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Nashville, Richmond, Va.; Albany, N.Y.; Providence, R.I.; Hartford; Kansas City, Mo.; and Palm Beach, Fla.

Service to Memphis never launched, Kerlik said. The carrier told the Tribune-Review last month it planned to launch the Memphis service and re-launch the defunct Nashville service in October.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis told the Trib last month if the carrier did not launch the Tennessee routes by October, the authority could take back some of the incentive money.

At the time, the OneJet website showed flights were available from Pittsburgh to eight cities. The airline has been serving only two cities since June or July, Kerlik said Monday. As of Monday, the carrier’s website only shows two possible destinations from Pittsburgh. An airport website displaying available nonstop destinations still includes all the OneJet routes that have ended.

The authority demanded the carrier pay the $763,000, but the carrier refused, the lawsuit alleged. The carrier also owes a $54,000 security deposit and has failed to pay airline fees and lease payments in a timely fashion, the lawsuit alleged.

“As a result of OneJet’s breach, (the authority) has suffered and will suffer monetary damages, including the distribution, lost customers, lost revenue, lost profits and/or lost customer and industry goodwill, without limitation,” the lawsuit said.

The county, through its redevelopment authority, granted the carrier $1.5 million in loans in 2016 and 2017. It was the only county loan ever given to an airline, county spokeswoman Amie Downs said at the time.

Downs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

OneJet also received a $500,000 state loan and a $500,000 private investment from former PNC Financial Services Group Chairman James E. Rohr and Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull.

Robert Lewis, an airport authority board member, was also a member of OneJet’s board of directors, as of December.