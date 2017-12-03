FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Forecasters: W.Pa. in for colder, wetter winter

By Jacob Tierney
 
Remember the relatively balmy 2016-17 winter? The coming months won’t be a repeat, according to meteorologists.

This winter is expected to be typical for Western Pennsylvania — meaning many days of low temperatures, snow and rain.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said the Pittsburgh region likely will have a cold snap this week, and temperatures likely won’t rise much until the end of the season.

“Not an unusually cold winter, but certainly colder than what we saw last year,” he said.

AccuWeather’s long-term forecast predicts a slightly-colder-than-average winter. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s forecast differs, predicting temperatures slightly above normal, though still not as warm as last year.

“It will be cold; it’s wintertime. But just expect overall averages to be slightly above normal,” weather service meteorologist Rihaan Gangat said.

Normal for the Pittsburgh region means 30.6 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s 30-year average. Last winter’s average temperature was about 6 degrees higher.

AccuWeather and the National Weather Service agree: We’re in for a wet winter. Forecasts call for higher-than-average precipitation, meaning more rain, snow and sleet.

The Pittsburgh region has received 2.1 inches of snow so far this season, according to the National Weather Service. Last winter’s total of 32 inches was well below the 30-year average of 41.4.

Long-term forecasts aren’t as accurate or precise as short-term predictions, but meteorologists can look at global weather patterns and use them to make a good prediction for the months ahead, Gangat said.

“Those overall patterns, even all the way from the Pacific, can affect our region,” he said.

This winter, a La Niña pattern cooling the water in the Pacific Ocean is expected to bring cold air and precipitation to Western Pennsylvania and much of the rest of the country, according to Accuweather.

For those concerned with road conditions, Gov. Tom Wolf debuted a new online tool this year that will allow residents to track the progress of PennDOT plow trucks.

The new map at 511PA.com will monitor about 40,000 miles of state-maintained roads and show when they were last plowed, using Automated Vehicle Location technology installed on the department’s 2,200 plow trucks.

The state also is looking to hire hundreds of workers with commercial driver’s licenses to drive plow trucks part time during the winter.

Information is available at employment.pa.gov.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.