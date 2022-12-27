Wildlife week to offer information about Smoky Mountains

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — A city along the border of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting Wilderness Wildlife Week next month.

The event Jan. 24-28 is free and open to the public and will include information about wildlife, plant life and the history behind the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a statement from Pigeon Forge said. A series of classes, seminars, demonstrations, guided hikes, panel discussions, and workshops will be offered and wildlife experts will lead discussions and answer questions.

A variety of activities will be offered that are geared toward children and adults with different experience levels, officials said.