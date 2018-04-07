FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Former Greensburg police officer’s discrimination suit moves forward

By Jacob Tierney
 
Part of a federal discrimination lawsuit a former Greensburg police officer filed against the city is moving forward, but it likely will be a long time before it is resolved.

Justin Adams claims he was fired because he is black and last year sued the city, police department, police Chief Chad Zucco, Capt. Robert Stafford, Mayor Robert Bell, Lt. Jason Gain and Patrolman Jason Dieter.

The city moved to have the case dismissed, and U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon this month threw out most of Adams’ claims.

However, the core of the lawsuit — Adams’ assertion he was discriminated against and lost his job because of his race — remains.

Adams’ lawyer, Lawrence E. Bolind Jr. of Imperial, said he is talking with his client about next steps.

Adams was hired in June 2015 and fired after less than a year on the job. He was the department’s only black police officer. His lawsuit claims other officers regularly made prejudiced comments about his race, sometimes in front of supervisors.

Dieter allegedly said Adams would be good at identifying black suspects because “they all look the same,” according to the lawsuit. One officer said “you can’t talk like ‘them’ while in uniform,” it states.

When Adams talked about how more black people should join police departments, Gain said “they could if they weren’t so busy doing drugs and getting arrested,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims Adams was disparaged for liking rap music and was subjected to numerous jokes about his race.

His firing came as a surprise, according to the lawsuit, as Adams had received mostly positive assessments.

The main claim in the lawsuit is that the city and police department violated Adams’ 14th Amendment rights, which prohibits governments from depriving “any person of life, liberty or property” on the basis of race.

Bissoon allowed that claim to move forward, ruling the city didn’t successfully make its case for why it would not hold up in court.

The judge dismissed other claims for various reasons, including an alleged violation of Adams’ 4th Amendment right prohibiting the government from unreasonably seizing property. That does not apply to jobs, Bissoon ruled.

The lawsuit also claimed violations of the Civil Rights Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, which make it illegal to fire someone because of their race. However, people are required to file claims with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission before taking their cases to court. Adams did neither, the judge determined.

Adams also claimed his firing was a conspiracy among leaders in the city and police department. Bissoon ruled the suit doesn’t adequately make the case for such a claim but gave Adams and Bolind until Friday to file an amended lawsuit with more evidence.

An attempted mediation is expected in the next few months, according to Brian Gabriel, the Pittsburgh attorney representing the city.

Regardless, the case won’t wrap up any time soon, he said.

The city will file a formal response to Adams’ claims, likely in the weeks to come. Until then, Gabriel said he couldn’t comment on specifics of the case.

“Obviously, the city has a different view of what transpired and denies the allegations the employment decision was at all based on race,” he said.

Gabriel said he couldn’t talk about why Adams was fired but said that Adams had no reason to be surprised.

Zucco and City Administrator Sue Trout said they could not comment on the ongoing litigation, though Trout said the city plans on “vigorously defending the lawsuit.”

Bolind said the lawsuit is not an attempt to disparage the police department and hopes it ends amicably.

“We’re all going to learn from this, we’re all going to be better people because of it,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.