UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues

November 23, 2022 GMT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against.

The changes the Board of Regents will consider at its meeting next month are part of a settlement between the university and the Ratio Christi student group that said in its lawsuit that it was denied funding to bring a Christian philosopher to campus as a guest speaker, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Ratio Christi said the university’s Fee Allocation Committee improperly denied its request for $1,500 to bring a former UNL faculty member who now teaches at the University of Notre Dame to campus to deliver a speech.

The group said it was told the fee money couldn’t be used to bring “speakers of a political or ideological nature” to campus unless someone with a differing viewpoint was also brought in. Ratio Christi said it wasn’t looking to host a debate, and it pointed out several other examples of other speakers who were compensated without other viewpoints being offered.

The group’s members ultimately paid Audi themselves to come to campus.

A university spokesperson said the settlement was still being finalized so she couldn’t release all the details.

    • But the Regents will consider updating the fee policy that was last changed in 1979 to adopt a set of “viewpoint-neutral” factors that will be used to determine whether fees can be used to pay for a speaker.

    In the future, speakers will be judged on their academic reputation, whether they “advance the educational mission of the university” and whether they offer a different topic than other speakers invited that year among other factors. There will also be an appeal process if fees are denied.

