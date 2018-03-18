Interim pastor leads Carnegie Presby

The Rev. A. Rene Whitaker is the interim pastor at Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Road, Carnegie.

She was ordained by the Pittsburgh Presbytery in 1999 after earning her Master of Divinity at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

She has her doctor of ministry in science and theology from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, has completed writing her third book, “Entertaining Angels,” and is at work on a book on gratitude.

Carnegie Presbyterian has New Hope contemporary worship on Sundays at 8:45 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and traditional worship at 11 a.m.

• Washington Financial Bank opened at 173 Millers Run Road, South Fayette (next to Dunkin’ Donuts).

• Radiance Plastic Surgery, 701 Boyce Road, South Fayette, is now offering CoolSculpting. Call 412-220-8181 for details and pricing.

• Flo Demus is the interim pastor at First Baptist Church, 665 Bower Hill Road, Bridgeville. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Bible study meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

• Dallas Beauty Lounge, Bridgeville, will soon open a second location in Market Square, downtown Pittsburgh, in late spring.

• Providence Point Retirement Community, Scott Township, recently dedicated its new chapel. Three windows, designed by Rudy Bros. & Reich in 1894 and originally used by the now-demolished Mansfield Street Baptist Church in Carnegie, were restored by Kelly Art Glass Co. and installed in the chapel. The windows were donated by Larry and Mardi Jackley, who had purchased them years ago at auction. Kelly Art Glass also created six new stained-glass windows in a style that complements the historic windows. To visit Providence Chapel, call 412-489-3260.

• H2R CPA is the new merger of Green Tree-based H2R CPA and Pittsburgh’s Sobel Veltum & Associates. The staffs of both firms will operate as H2R CPA at its new office in Parkway Center, Green Tree.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Brennan Road Development, 242 Station St., Bridgeville (construction)

• Flawless Landscape Contracting, 336 Station St., #2, Bridgeville (landscaping)

• KX Ltd., 1418 Great Oak Drive, Green Tree (creative content production)

• Steel City Drones, 282 Foxcroft Road, Green Tree (drone service/flight training)

• Betten LLC, 969 Greentree Road, Suite 320, Green Tree (financial services)

• Housecall Worldwide, 216 Chatham Park Drive, Green Tree (software development IT)

• Hottie’s Martini & Cigar Bar, 701 Main St., Carnegie (restaurant)

• Warrior Athletics, 337 7th Ave., Carnegie (fitness center).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.