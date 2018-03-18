FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Interim pastor leads Carnegie Presby

 
Share

The Rev. A. Rene Whitaker is the interim pastor at Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Road, Carnegie.

She was ordained by the Pittsburgh Presbytery in 1999 after earning her Master of Divinity at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

She has her doctor of ministry in science and theology from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, has completed writing her third book, “Entertaining Angels,” and is at work on a book on gratitude.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Carnegie Presbyterian has New Hope contemporary worship on Sundays at 8:45 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and traditional worship at 11 a.m.

• Washington Financial Bank opened at 173 Millers Run Road, South Fayette (next to Dunkin’ Donuts).

• Radiance Plastic Surgery, 701 Boyce Road, South Fayette, is now offering CoolSculpting. Call 412-220-8181 for details and pricing.

• Flo Demus is the interim pastor at First Baptist Church, 665 Bower Hill Road, Bridgeville. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Bible study meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

• Dallas Beauty Lounge, Bridgeville, will soon open a second location in Market Square, downtown Pittsburgh, in late spring.

• Providence Point Retirement Community, Scott Township, recently dedicated its new chapel. Three windows, designed by Rudy Bros. & Reich in 1894 and originally used by the now-demolished Mansfield Street Baptist Church in Carnegie, were restored by Kelly Art Glass Co. and installed in the chapel. The windows were donated by Larry and Mardi Jackley, who had purchased them years ago at auction. Kelly Art Glass also created six new stained-glass windows in a style that complements the historic windows. To visit Providence Chapel, call 412-489-3260.

• H2R CPA is the new merger of Green Tree-based H2R CPA and Pittsburgh’s Sobel Veltum & Associates. The staffs of both firms will operate as H2R CPA at its new office in Parkway Center, Green Tree.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Brennan Road Development, 242 Station St., Bridgeville (construction)

• Flawless Landscape Contracting, 336 Station St., #2, Bridgeville (landscaping)

• KX Ltd., 1418 Great Oak Drive, Green Tree (creative content production)

• Steel City Drones, 282 Foxcroft Road, Green Tree (drone service/flight training)

• Betten LLC, 969 Greentree Road, Suite 320, Green Tree (financial services)

• Housecall Worldwide, 216 Chatham Park Drive, Green Tree (software development IT)

• Hottie’s Martini & Cigar Bar, 701 Main St., Carnegie (restaurant)

• Warrior Athletics, 337 7th Ave., Carnegie (fitness center).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.