Trump tariff on auto imports will hurt domestic industry

Toyota Motor North America recently held its 29th Opportunity Exchange in suburban Detroit, continuing its long-term commitment to diversity and inclusion. Last year, Toyota spent $3.3 billion with diverse suppliers employing 137,000.

We are members of Toyota’s diverse supplier community. As the Presidents of Forma Automotive, Reyes Automotive, HERO Logistics, Avanzar Interior Technologies and Vutex, we employ approximately 3,000 team members assembling and conveying parts for the Tundra and Tacoma. Our team members are proud members of the San Antonio community.

Toyota has 10 plants and employs 137,000 team members in the United States. Toyota’s total investment in the U.S. tops $25 billion. These investments are being overshadowed by the government’s threat to impose a 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles and component parts because they potentially pose a “threat to national security.” San Antonio-built trucks are among the vehicles Toyota exports to 31 countries.

A 25 percent tariff on automotive imports, a tax on consumers, would increase the cost of every vehicle sold here, not just Toyotas. No vehicle in the U.S. is sourced exclusively in the U.S. These tariffs would raise the costs of the Tundra by $2800.

Free and fair trade is the best way to create sustained growth for the auto industry, including its diverse supply base. Import tariffs on vehicles and components will increase product costs, leading to higher prices for consumers and a decline in sales, auto production, jobs and vehicle exports. Like others in the auto industry, we believe the current tariffs in effect and future tariffs being studied will ultimately hurt consumers.

Senators Cornyn and Cruz, along with others of the Texas delegation, have given their full support on this issue and their actions are greatly appreciated. But, we can’t sit around and wait for another announcement. We must continue to share the adverse impact of these actions with Congress and ask them to oppose further tariffs on the automotive industry.

Rosa Santana is president of Forma Automotive. Jason Reyes is president of Reyes Automotive. Frank Herrera is president of HERO Logistics. Berto Guerra is president of Avanzar Interior Technologies and Max Navarro is president of Vutex.