FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

PennDOT to share Route 28 plans with public

By Madasyn Czebiniak
 
Share

PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration will hold a public meeting this month to discuss a proposed reconstruction project at the Highland Park Bridge interchange (Exit 6) along the Route 28 expressway.

The stretch is the site of chronic traffic backups during rush hours because it is reduced to one lane in each direction, creating a bottleneck.

It also has been the scene of dozens of crashes. According to PennDOT data, there were 87 crashes within roughly 1,000 feet of the intersection from 2012 to 2016. None resulted in fatalities.

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.

Crystal Spreng, 47, of Saxonburg said she uses Route 28 at least three times a week to visit her daughter in Millvale. She said she tries to time her drives around rush hour because she knows how backed up the stretch will be.

“It’s definitely a pain,” Spreng said. “My daughter gets stuck in it daily. We really try to miss the hours that it’s really busy.”

The proposed project aims to re-establish two travel lanes northbound and southbound and improve acceleration and deceleration ramps at the interchange, an announcement for the meeting said.

The additional lanes would be added between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and the Delafield Avenue interchange (Exit 7).

Also proposed is the reconstruction of the Route 28 ramps with the Highland Park Bridge and Freeport Road.

That part of the project would consist mainly of the reconstruction of the existing pavement, bridge preservation work, and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements. Noise walls are being evaluated.

The anticipated $55 million project is in the preliminary engineering phase, with the final design to occur in 2018 and 2019, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge originally handled two lanes of traffic both north and southbound.

But the second lane is painted over with striping in both directions because of numerous accidents between vehicles merging to and from the bridge with through traffic on Route 28.

How PennDOT plans to construct the additional lanes in both directions is unclear.

Cowan declined to answer other questions about project specifics, saying PennDOT doesn’t typically provide such information prior to public meetings because it doesn’t want people to have preconceived notions.

He said the meeting will give the department the opportunity to present project details, the anticipated construction schedule and proposed traffic controls and detours. The public will be given the chance to ask questions.

Janice Hoener, 71, of Fox Chapel said she would be in favor of PennDOT adding a lane in each direction on the stretch of Route 28. She said the configuration of the interchange and bridge are confusing and she avoids the area when going to church or driving her roommate to work.

“It’s so backed up, and ... there’s no courtesy as far as merging,” Hoener said. “The right lane is supposed to be for the Highland Park Bridge, and everybody is in the right-hand lane until the very last minute — and then they scoot over. Laws aren’t being enforced there.”

Denise Stockdale, 67, of New Kensington said she likes what PennDOT is proposing but doesn’t like the thought of more construction on the road.

“Because of the bottleneck, things need to be done,” Stockdale said. “I just hate to see more construction on (Route) 28. It’s like, ever since it was built ... all that we’ve done is do construction on it.”

Route 28 stretches roughly 40 miles from Pittsburgh to just beyond Kittanning. The average daily traffic on the expressway in the area of the interchange is about 57,000.

Other work coming

Route 28 has already undergone some major improvement projects both north and south of the interchange, and more are planned for next spring.

On the southern end, PennDOT spent roughly $106 million on a five-year project that widened the stretch of Route 28 in Pittsburgh between the 40th Street Bridge and East Ohio Street and added on- and off-ramps at the 31st Street Bridge.

On the northern end, the agency completed a $48.8 million project in 2009 that included the construction of a third northbound lane from the Harmar interchange to the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer and major hillside and roadwork to protect against rock slides.

Work on a seven-mile project from the Butler County line south to near the Creighton southbound on-ramp at Exit 13 is expected to begin in the spring.

That work includes paving the road with asphalt and updating signs and pavement markings, among other improvements.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.