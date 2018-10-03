Police: Moon man stole $374k from Crafton trucking company

A Moon Township man allegedly took about $374,000 worth of customer credit card payments from the trucking company where he worked, according to Allegheny County detectives.

James R. Perry Jr., 29, worked as director of credit and collections billing and settlement for R&R Express in Crafton at the time the money went missing, investigators said. Company officials learned in July of the missing money.

Company records showed that Perry allegedly redirected customer payments into his personal bank account starting in April 2015. Police said Perry used the funds to pay for dating sites, adult entertainment, Penguins and Pirates tickets, casinos, clothing and jewelry and to pay restitution, fines and fees related to a previous court case, according to an affidavit.

Online court records in three Allegheny County cases from 2013, 2014 and 2016 -- two drunken-driving and one theft -- showed that Perry paid $6,664 in costs and fees, $12,769 in restitution and $2,700 in fines.

He is charged in the new case with receiving stolen property, misapplication of entrusted property, computer theft and several theft counts. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.