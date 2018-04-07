FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Emergency order sought to keep nuclear plant open in Beaver County

 
A subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. asked the federal government Thursday to issue an emergency order that could force a regional grid operator to pay more money for power generated by nuclear and coal-fired plants.

The request comes a day after FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. announced that it would deactivate the Beaver Valley Power Station and two other nuclear plants by 2021 because it could not operate them profitably under current market conditions.

Beaver County’s 1,872-megawatt plant employs about 1,000 people and can generate enough electricity to power more than 1 million homes, according to the company. One of its two power-generating units is licensed to operate until 2036, the other through 2047.

FirstEnergy Solutions President Donald R. Schneider said in a statement that the U.S. Department of Energy order would “ensure that nuclear and coal-fired power generators operating within PJM are compensated fairly for their costs and the benefits that they provide.”

PJM Interconnection is a Montgomery County-based grid operator that buys electricity from power plants and distributes it to 65 million consumers in Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Washington, D.C. It gets roughly 30 percent of its power from nuclear plants, 30 percent from coal-fired plants, 30 percent from natural gas plants and 10 percent from other sources, the company said.

FirstEnergy Solutions said deactivating nuclear and coal-fired plants poses “a serious threat to stability of the electric grid.”

The company said nuclear and coal-fired plants are “uniquely capable of coping with natural and man-made disruptions to power generation fuel supply because both can store fuel onsite for more than a year.”

The company pointed to bitterly cold conditions in the Eastern United States over two weeks this winter that resulted in soaring demand for natural gas to heat homes. That, along with pipeline problems and price increases, reduced the availability of natural gas for power generation. Power from nuclear and coal-fired plants likely prevented outages and other reliability problems, the company said, citing a Department of Energy study.

The emergency order could be issued through a seldom-used section of the Federal Power Act, which FirstEnergy Solutions said gives the federal government “extraordinary powers” to address energy shortages and other crises.

Vince Duane, a senior vice president at PJM, said it received notice about the proposed plant deactivations and will conduct a study to determine how they might impact its power grid.

The studies usually take about 90 days to complete, but Duane said PJM has already done a preliminary analysis because the issue with FirstEnergy “has been bubbling for at least 18 months.”

The preliminary findings: “We are confident to say ... that we see no systemic reliability concern that would arise as a result of the departure of these units. We are rather flush with supply.”

PJM came to a similar conclusion after owners of Three Mile Island’s Unit 1 announced in May 2017 that it would deactivate the plant in September 2019. The Dauphin County plant’s Unit 2 has been closed since a partial meltdown in 1979.

Duane added that FirstEnergy’s proposed closures would not result in PJM becoming overly reliant on other sources of power such as natural gas.

Beaver County Commissioners Chairman Dan Camp said he intends to “closely monitor the situation to see what we can do, because we’re going to do whatever we can to save these jobs. It’s important to keep these jobs in Beaver County.”

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.