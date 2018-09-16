PennDOT plans patching, shoulder work in Hempfield, Washington, Ligonier Valley

PennDOT’s Westmoreland County maintenance crews in the coming week are slated to patch roads in Hempfield and Washington townships and repair shoulders along sections of Route 711 in the Ligonier Valley.

Weather permitting, patching will take place on Stone Church Road in Hempfield, Crestview Drive and Washington Road in Washington Township, and Route 3016 in Madison.

Crews are scheduled to repair shoulders on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon and two segments of Route 711 - Stahlstown-Ligonier Road in Donegal Township and Ligonier Street in Fairfield and St. Clair townships.

Slide repairs are planned on Coal Hollow Road in Rostraver.

Other work slated on the county’s state roads includes:Allegheny TownshipShoulder cutting on White Cloud RoadDerry TownshipDebris removal on Laughlin Farm RoadHempfieldShoulder cutting on Donohoe RoadSeal coating on Brinkerton RoadMadisonPipe installation and drainage on Waltz Mill RoadNorth HuntingdonPipe installation and drainage on Guffey RoadUnityUnderdrain work on Marguerite Lake RoadWest LeechburgShoulder cutting on Markle and Pleasant Hill roads