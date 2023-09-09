BYU routs Southern Utah 41-16

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kedon Slovis threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead BYU to a 41-16 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday afternoon.

Isaac Rex paced the Cougars with a career-high 112 yards and a touchdown on four catches. It was the first 100-yard game of Rex’s career. BYU (2-0) averaged 7.2 yards per play against the Thunderbirds after struggling on offense in its season opening win over Sam Houston.

Justin Miller threw for 235 yards and a touchdown to lead Southern Utah. Zach Mitchell finished with a career-high 135 yards on seven catches. SUU (0-2) didn’t find a consistent rhythm on offense until the second half, spoiling the Thunderbirds’ upset chances over their instate foe.

After tossing an early interception, Slovis guided the Cougars on three straight touchdown drives to help BYU carve out a 27-3 halftime lead. Slovis capped each scoring drive with a touchdown pass, highlighted by Darrius Lassiter’s 42-yard catch-and-run after the scoring play started with Slovis reeling in a high snap.

Things started getting out of hand for the Thunderbirds in all phases during the second quarter. Harrison Taggart blocked an SUU punt to set up BYU’s second touchdown drive. Then, Kamden Miller picked off a pass from Miller at the BYU 30 to set up the Cougars’ fourth touchdown drive just before halftime.

Southern Utah finally scored its first touchdown on a 33-yard catch by Wooden early in the third quarter. But Tyler Graham missed a 45-yard field goal on the Thunderbirds’ next drive and BYU extended its lead to 34-10 on a 6-yard run from Slovis before the end of the quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds scored on their opening drive but struggled to move the ball against BYU’s defense as the first half progressed. SUU had four consecutive punts and a turnover on its next five drives.

BYU: Big plays rescued the Cougars from another sluggish start on offense. BYU had eight passing plays gaining 15 or more yards, with three of those plays resulting in touchdowns.

UP NEXT

Southern Utah is at UC Davis on Saturday.

BYU is at Arkansas on Saturday.

