May 23, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.21
|—
|.18
|Altria
|45.15
|+.22
|AmerenCp
|83.42
|—
|.20
|AmExpress
|155.11
|—
|.41
|ArchDanM
|75.03
|+1.59
|AutoZone
|2467.43—152.37
|BPPLC
|36.43
|+.54
|Boeing
|205.41
|—
|.50
|BristMySq
|66.87
|+1.06
|Brunswick
|77.44
|+.57
|CampbSoup
|51.62
|+.03
|Chevron
|157.09
|+4.65
|Citigroup
|46.59
|+.80
|CocaCola
|61.61
|+.10
|ConAgraBr
|35.37
|—
|.02
|ConocoPhil
|105.30
|+1.57
|Corning
|31.15
|—
|.36
|CurtissWright
|163.22
|—1.54
|DTEEnergy
|110.13
|+1.22
|DeereCo
|361.73
|+1.23
|DillardsInc
|287.82
|—
|.91
|Disney
|91.02
|—
|.81
|DuPont
|67.82
|+.74
|EmersonElec
|81.71
|—
|.01
|Entergy
|101.41
|+.99
|ExxonMobil
|107.82
|+2.85
|FMCCorp
|107.06
|—
|.77
|FirstEnergy
|38.06
|+.17
|FootLocker
|27.42
|—
|.21
|FordMot
|11.90
|+.27
|GenDynam
|209.03
|—3.49
|GenlElec
|102.77
|—1.78
|GenMill
|85.40
|—
|.30
|HPInc
|30.79
|+.08
|Halliburton
|30.67
|+.45
|Hershey
|261.31
|—1.58
|HomeDepot
|296.59
|+5.93
|IBM
|128.48
|+.98
|IntlPaper
|32.20
|+.47
|JohnsonJn
|157.57
|+.70
|KrogerCo
|49.55
|—
|.43
|LindsayCorp
|120.81
|+2.42
|LockheedM
|454.68
|—
|.04
|LowesCos
|208.05
|+4.90
|MarathonOil
|23.99
|+.56
|McDonalds
|286.58
|—2.77
|NCRCorp
|24.66
|+.24
|Nucor
|136.83
|—3.13
|OGEEnergy
|36.21
|+.01
|OccidentPet
|60.25
|+1.21
|ONEOK
|59.11
|+1.02
|PG&ECorp
|16.54
|+.03
|Pfizer
|39.69
|+.94
|ProctGamb
|148.30
|—
|.86
|RaythnTech
|95.08
|—
|.58
|RexAmRescS
|31.34
|+.23
|RockwellAuto
|280.97
|—1.50
|Schlumbrg
|46.34
|+.34
|SnapOn
|260.86
|—
|.44
|Textron
|64.49
|—
|.28
|3MCo
|102.33
|+.62
|Timken
|75.40
|+.24
|TraneTech
|169.48
|—1.75
|UnionPacif
|197.70
|—
|.59
|USSteel
|21.66
|—
|.04
|VerizonComm
|36.83
|+.87
|ViadCorp
|25.12
|+.36
|WalMart
|148.49
|—
|.10
|WellsFargo
|41.93
|+.95
|WilliamsCos
|29.54
|+.31
|Winnebago
|56.48
|—
|.02
|YumBrands
|132.16
|—2.75