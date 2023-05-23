AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX- noon

May 23, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.21.18
Altria45.15+.22
AmerenCp83.42.20
AmExpress155.11.41
ArchDanM75.03+1.59
AutoZone2467.43—152.37
BPPLC36.43+.54
Boeing205.41.50
BristMySq66.87+1.06
Brunswick77.44+.57
CampbSoup51.62+.03
Chevron157.09+4.65
Citigroup46.59+.80
CocaCola61.61+.10
ConAgraBr35.37.02
ConocoPhil105.30+1.57
Corning31.15.36
CurtissWright163.22—1.54
DTEEnergy110.13+1.22
DeereCo361.73+1.23
DillardsInc287.82.91
Disney91.02.81
DuPont67.82+.74
EmersonElec81.71.01
Entergy101.41+.99
ExxonMobil107.82+2.85
FMCCorp107.06.77
FirstEnergy38.06+.17
FootLocker27.42.21
FordMot11.90+.27
GenDynam209.03—3.49
GenlElec102.77—1.78
GenMill85.40.30
HPInc30.79+.08
Halliburton30.67+.45
Hershey261.31—1.58
HomeDepot296.59+5.93
IBM128.48+.98
IntlPaper32.20+.47
JohnsonJn157.57+.70
KrogerCo49.55.43
LindsayCorp120.81+2.42
LockheedM454.68.04
LowesCos208.05+4.90
MarathonOil23.99+.56
McDonalds286.58—2.77
NCRCorp24.66+.24
Nucor136.83—3.13
OGEEnergy36.21+.01
OccidentPet60.25+1.21
ONEOK59.11+1.02
PG&amp;ECorp16.54+.03
Pfizer39.69+.94
ProctGamb148.30.86
RaythnTech95.08.58
RexAmRescS31.34+.23
RockwellAuto280.97—1.50
Schlumbrg46.34+.34
SnapOn260.86.44
Textron64.49.28
3MCo102.33+.62
Timken75.40+.24
TraneTech169.48—1.75
UnionPacif197.70.59
USSteel21.66.04
VerizonComm36.83+.87
ViadCorp25.12+.36
WalMart148.49.10
WellsFargo41.93+.95
WilliamsCos29.54+.31
Winnebago56.48.02
YumBrands132.16—2.75
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.