South Dakota Prep Polls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Sioux Falls O’Gorman
|(30)
|6-0
|150
|2
|2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|-
|5-1
|115
|1
|3. Sioux Falls Washington
|-
|4-2
|92
|3
|4. Brandon Valley
|-
|4-2
|59
|4
|5. Watertown
|-
|5-1
|34
|5
Others receiving votes: None.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pierre
|(30)
|5-1
|150
|1
|2. Yankton
|-
|3-3
|113
|3
|3. Harrisburg
|-
|3-3
|81
|2
|4. Mitchell
|-
|3-3
|61
|RV
|5. Brookings
|-
|3-3
|27
|5
Others receiving votes: Huron 18.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Dakota Valley
|(27)
|6-0
|142
|1
|2. Tea Area
|(3)
|6-0
|118
|2
|3. Madison
|-
|5-1
|88
|3
|4. Hot Springs
|-
|5-1
|34
|RV
|5. West Central
|-
|3-3
|25
|4
Others receiving votes: Lennox 6, Todd County 4, Dell Rapids 3.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Canton
|(29)
|6-0
|149
|2
|2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan
|-
|5-1
|103
|1
|3. Mount Vernon-Plankinton
|(1)
|6-0
|95
|3
|4. SF Christian
|-
|5-1
|72
|4
|5. Winner
|-
|4-2
|23
|5
Others receiving votes: Beresford 4, Lead-Deadwood 4.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Wolsey-Wessington
|(29)
|7-0
|148
|1
|2. Bon Homme
|(1)
|6-1
|116
|2
|3. Gregory
|-
|5-1
|87
|3
|4. Garretson
|-
|6-0
|52
|4
|5. Arlington-Lake Preston
|-
|6-0
|45
|5
Others receiving votes: Hamlin 1, Webster Area 1.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Britton-Hecla
|(27)
|6-0
|147
|1
|2. Canistota-Freeman
|(3)
|6-0
|110
|3
|3. Clark-Willow Lake
|-
|6-1
|97
|4
|4. Warner
|-
|5-2
|40
|3
|5. Timber Lake
|-
|7-0
|37
|5
Others receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 17, Howard 2.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Sully Buttes
|(28)
|6-0
|147
|1
|2. Colome
|(2)
|6-0
|118
|3
|3. Colman-Egan
|-
|6-0
|90
|4
|4. Castlewood
|-
|5-1
|49
|2
|5. Wall
|-
|6-0
|37
|5
Others receiving votes: Faulkton Area 7, Harding County 2.