AP Top News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event

During a contentious CNN town hall Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election, downplayed the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and repeatedly insulted the woman whom a civil jury this week found him liable of sexually abusing and defaming. Trump, returning to the network after years of acrimony, also refused to say whether he wants Ukraine to win the war against Russian aggression and said the U.S. “might as well” default on its debt obligation, despite the potential devastating economic consequences. The live, televised event — held in early-voting New Hampshire — underscored the challenges of fact-checking Trump in real time.

George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos, infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Afterward, he said he wouldn’t drop his reelection bid and defied calls to resign. Santos’ 13-count federal indictment was a reckoning for a web of fraud and deceit that prosecutors say overlapped with the New York Republican’s fantastical public image as a wealthy businessman — a fictional biography that began to unravel after he won election last fall.

Dutch suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance will be sent from Peru to US to face fraud charges

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case. Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial for alleged extortion and wire fraud, charges stemming from the Holloway case. The Peruvian Embassy in Washington told The Associated Press on Wednesday an executive order allows for his temporary extradition. Holloway, who lived in suburban Birmingham, Alabama, was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba.

G7 finance ministers tackle global economic challenges as Yellen seeks to reassure on debt standoff

NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — The financial leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations will meet in Japan beginning Thursday as a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling looms as one of the biggest potential threats to the global economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one of her priorities in Niigata, a port city on the Japan Sea coast, would be to emphasize the importance of resolving the standoff over the national debt. “I will underscore the importance of Congress acting to resolve the debt limit to maintain America’s economic leadership and protect the global economy,” Yellen said in a tweet Thursday.

Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47

NEW YORK (AP) — The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, who laid bare her struggles as a parent and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site Dooce.com and on social media, has died at 47. Armstrong’s boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, told The Associated Press that he found her Tuesday night at their Salt Lake City home. She had two children with her former husband and business partner, Jon Armstrong, began Dooce in 2001 and built it into a lucrative career. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges at a time that personal blogs were on the rise.

Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies as Egyptian cease-fire efforts falter

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday, while Israel pressed ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed 23 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians. A state-run Egyptian TV station announced that Egypt, a frequent mediator between the sides, had brokered a cease-fire. But the truce efforts appeared to falter as fighting intensified late Wednesday, with neither side showing any sign of backing down. Early Thursday, the Israeli military said it targeted the commander of Islamic Jihad’s rocket squad in an airstrike on a building in the southern Gaza Strip.

Idaho man who dangled from Senate balcony during Capitol riot receives 15-month prison sentence

An Idaho man who traveled to Washington in a car loaded with weapons and was photographed dangling from the Senate balcony during the Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison. Josiah Colt, one of the first rioters to reach the Senate floor on Jan. 6, 2021, later pleaded guilty that year to obstructing Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory. Also Wednesday, a man who accompanied Colt to the District of Columbia in a rental car with two pistols, knives, a stun gun, body armor and other gear was sentenced to about three years in prison, according to court records.

GOP says Biden family financial records a smoking gun. White House calls it a ‘political stunt’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations, House Republicans on Wednesday detailed what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances. The smoking gun, according to the GOP, is recently obtained financial records connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and a growing number of associates who received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania. They suggest, without evidence, that the payments were part of a wide-ranging scheme to enrich themselves off the family name. To help them get here, Congressional Republicans relied on more than 150 suspicious activity reports as a roadmap to follow what they call the Bidens’ complicated financial money trail.

A skin patch to treat peanut allergies? Study in toddlers shows promise

WASHINGTON (AP) — An experimental skin patch is showing promise to treat toddlers who are highly allergic to peanuts — training their bodies to handle an accidental bite. Peanut allergy is one of the most common and dangerous food allergies. Parents of allergic tots are constantly on guard against exposures that can turn birthday parties and play dates into emergency room visits. There is no cure. The only treatment is for children 4 and older who can consume a special peanut powder to protect against a severe reaction. The patch, named Viaskin, aims to deliver that kind of treatment through the skin instead.

Jalen Brunson scores 38 points, Knicks beat Heat 112-103 in Game 5 to cut deficit to a game

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson never talked to his coach about how minutes he would play, or how many points he had to score. In the situation the Knicks faced, there’s no need for talk. “Nothing was said at all,” Brunson said. “Whatever it takes.” It might take the same effort again in two nights. Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance, and New York beat the Miami Heat 112-103 on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No.