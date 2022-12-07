AP NEWS
    Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

    The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

    Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking.

    Class 4A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Kenwood (6) 5-0 96 T3
    2. Moline (4) 4-1 78 2
    3. Joliet West 6-2 70 1
    4. Whitney Young 3-1 67 5
    5. Brother Rice 8-0 49 7
    6. Rolling Meadows 8-0 47 6
    7. St. Rita 3-3 39 T3
    8. Lisle (Benet Academy) 7-0 28 T10
    9. Quincy 5-0 24 8
    10. Glenbrook North 6-0 15 NR

    Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 14. Belleville East 6. Lyons 5. New Trier 3. Barrington 3. Bolingbrook 3. Curie 2. Rockford Auburn 1.

    Class 3A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Simeon (6) 4-0 96 2
    2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4) 4-0 87 1
    3. Hillcrest 6-0 66 5
    (tie) East St. Louis 5-0 66 3
    5. Metamora 4-2 53 4
    6. St. Ignatius 5-1 52 6
    7. Decatur MacArthur 6-0 29 7
    8. Lemont 7-0 23 NR
    9. Rock Island 6-1 22 8
    10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5-1 19 9
    Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 13. Peoria (H.S.) 8. Chicago Mt. Carmel 6. Lake Forest 2. Richwoods 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Centralia 2. Grayslake Central 1. Kankakee 1.

    Class 2A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. DePaul College Prep (6) 4-2 101 1
    2. Fairbury Prairie Central (3) 6-0 98 2
    3. Princeton (2) 8-0 84 3
    4. Columbia 5-1 68 5
    5. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-0 59 4
    6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) 6-1 52 6
    7. Rockridge 4-1 36 7
    8. Breese Central 6-0 29 9
    9. Pinckneyville 5-0 20 8
    10. Bloomington Central Catholic 5-2 17 NR

    Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 11. Breese Mater Dei 10. Quincy Notre Dame 7. Clark 5. Massac County 4. Rockford Lutheran 2. Carmi White County 1. Normal University 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Augusta Southeastern (11) 7-0 110 1
    2. New Berlin 7-0 96 4
    3. Jacksonville Routt 5-1 83 2
    4. Casey-Westfield 5-1 75 3
    5. Scales Mound 7-0 49 10
    6. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 7-0 39 NR
    7. Winchester-West Central 6-2 32 5
    8. Chicago Marshall 2-3 28 NR
    9. Yorkville Christian 1-5 27 9
    10. Waterloo Gibault 3-2 23 NR

    Others receiving votes: South Beloit 16. North Clay 6. East Dubuque 5. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5. Farina South Central 2. Pecatonica 2. Camp Point Central 2. Ottawa Marquette 2. Madison 1. Aurora Christian 1. Tuscola 1.

