March 31, 2023 GMT
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1iBiors
|2.60
|.46
|2.08
|+1.64
|+368.5
|2GeniusGrpn
|7.99
|.30
|1.35
|+1.02
|+309.1
|3AltisourceAsst
|1
|78.40
|20.00
|65.05
|+44.80
|+221.2
|4IsoRay
|.67
|.24
|.64
|+.39
|+158.3
|5eMagin
|2.31
|.78
|2.08
|+1.23
|+144.7
|6ImpacMtg
|.68
|.16
|.35
|+.18
|+104.7
|7inTestCorp
|40
|21.19
|10.20
|20.74
|+10.44
|+101.4
|8AsensusSrg
|1.18
|.35
|.66
|+.31
|+
|89.6
|9MilestoneSci
|1.00
|.46
|.90
|+.42
|+
|87.5
|10SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.57
|1.10
|+.49
|+
|79.5
|11BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.31
|+.12
|+
|63.1
|12EquinoxGld
|5.39
|3.32
|5.15
|+1.87
|+
|57.0
|13ProtalixBio
|2.21
|1.32
|2.10
|+.73
|+
|53.3
|14GencorInds
|67
|15.37
|9.80
|15.37
|+5.27
|+
|52.2
|15MyomoInc
|.87
|.37
|.75
|+.24
|+
|46.8
|16EspeyMfg
|17
|20.59
|14.17
|20.25
|+6.05
|+
|42.6
|17IntlTowerHg
|.75
|.42
|.60
|+.18
|+
|41.2
|18WestwatRs
|1.40
|.78
|1.11
|+.32
|+
|40.5
|19Sifco
|3.81
|2.12
|3.01
|+.85
|+
|39.2
|20CoreMolding
|44
|18.27
|12.66
|17.99
|+5.00
|+
|38.5
|21AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.43
|+.12
|+
|37.8
|22ArmataPhr
|3.76
|1.10
|1.67
|+.43
|+
|34.7
|23RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|3.00
|4.61
|+1.11
|+
|31.7
|24Inuvo
|.51
|.22
|.29
|+.07
|+
|31.5
|25AvinoSlv&Gg
|.91
|.65
|.89
|+.21
|+
|30.1
|26RileyExplor
|38.85
|26.33
|38.06
|+8.63
|+
|29.3
|27SilvrcupMet
|27
|3.96
|2.88
|3.82
|+.86
|+
|29.1
|28RadiantLogis
|7
|6.79
|5.05
|6.56
|+1.47
|+
|28.9
|29CybinInc
|.60
|.35
|.39
|+.09
|+
|28.3
|30LineageCell
|1.58
|1.16
|1.50
|+.33
|+
|28.2
|31ContangOre
|28.90
|22.59
|28.50
|+5.58
|+
|24.3
|32NavideaBio
|.35
|.22
|.26
|+.05
|+
|23.8
|33Envela
|16
|8.05
|5.11
|6.50
|+1.24
|+
|23.6
|34CaldeoniaMn
|10
|17.40
|12.21
|15.20
|+2.80
|+
|22.6
|35ComstockM
|.64
|.27
|.34
|+.06
|+
|22.5
|36VistaGold
|.67
|.47
|.60
|+.11
|+
|21.6
|37ChaseCorp
|23
|104.89
|84.53
|104.73
|+18.47
|+
|21.4
|38AustinGoldn
|1.45
|.84
|1.14
|+.20
|+
|20.8
|39AgeXThera
|.84
|.55
|.66
|+.11
|+
|20.1
|40MarygoldCos
|2.03
|1.26
|1.77
|+.27
|+
|18.0
|41OceanPwr
|.77
|.44
|.53
|+.08
|+
|17.8
|42FriedmanInds
|12
|13.38
|9.56
|11.34
|+1.55
|+
|15.8
|43TakungArt
|1.43
|.56
|.63
|+.08
|+
|14.5
|44UnivSecInst
|3.64
|1.73
|2.32
|+.29
|+
|14.3
|45TasekoM
|11
|1.90
|1.40
|1.66
|+.19
|+
|12.9
|46SachemCap
|8
|3.91
|3.16
|3.72
|+.42
|+
|12.7
|47iShsGermSCbt
|65.63
|55.43
|61.35
|+6.76
|+
|12.4
|48NewGoldg
|5
|1.23
|.82
|1.10
|+.12
|+
|12.2
|49GalianoGld
|3
|.63
|.46
|.58
|+.06
|+
|12.1
|50MastchDig
|17
|14.16
|10.70
|12.33
|+1.32
|+
|11.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1PartsiD
|1.05
|.18
|.23
|—
|.74
|—
|76.1
|2RaMedSysrs
|7.25
|1.30
|1.53
|—
|4.36
|—
|74.0
|3Nuburu
|14.00
|2.55
|2.67
|—
|5.66
|—
|67.9
|4UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.17
|.18
|—
|.37
|—
|66.8
|5ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|3.82
|4.25
|—
|6.36
|—
|59.9
|6PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|5.00
|6.17
|—
|8.43
|—
|57.7
|7FrshVineW
|1.99
|.40
|.49
|—
|.49
|—
|49.9
|8KnowLabsn
|1.59
|.80
|.89
|—
|.71
|—
|44.4
|9FrankStProp
|3.19
|1.51
|1.57
|—
|1.16
|—
|42.5
|10TrinityPlace
|.98
|.45
|.48
|—
|.26
|—
|35.1
|11ChinaPhrmH
|.12
|.06
|.06
|—
|.03
|—
|34.4
|12BMTech
|5.75
|2.60
|3.52
|—
|1.69
|—
|32.4
|13BattalionOil
|12.37
|6.11
|6.57
|—
|3.14
|—
|32.3
|14GoldResource
|8
|1.80
|.82
|1.05
|—
|.48
|—
|31.4
|15Tellurian
|2.15
|.94
|1.23
|—
|.45
|—
|26.8
|16GoldenMin
|20
|.32
|.20
|.20
|—
|.07
|—
|25.9
|17UraniumEng
|4.30
|2.36
|2.88
|—
|1.00
|—
|25.8
|18BarnwellInd
|4
|2.97
|1.89
|2.20
|—
|.76
|—
|25.6
|19IDWMedia
|1.25
|.61
|.72
|—
|.22
|—
|23.4
|20FGGrpHl
|6
|2.68
|1.72
|2.01
|—
|.61
|—
|23.3
|21RingEnergy
|8
|2.54
|1.63
|1.90
|—
|.56
|—
|22.8
|22BitNileHlpfD
|16.40
|10.71
|10.83
|—
|3.17
|—
|22.6
|23USAntimony
|.50
|.36
|.38
|—
|.11
|—
|22.6
|24AlmadenM
|.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.05
|—
|22.1
|25CamberEnrs
|2.48
|1.20
|1.58
|—
|.44
|—
|21.8
|26VolitionRX
|2.70
|1.44
|1.91
|—
|.52
|—
|21.4
|27PlanetGreen
|.77
|.46
|.49
|—
|.13
|—
|20.6
|28EllomayCap
|17.90
|10.01
|12.00
|—
|2.91
|—
|19.5
|29MAGSilverg
|17.02
|10.97
|12.67
|—
|2.96
|—
|18.9
|30ITTechPckrs
|1
|.70
|.36
|.38
|—
|.09
|—
|18.5
|31Innsuites
|1.90
|1.30
|1.37
|—
|.30
|—
|18.0
|32SouthlndHld
|11.14
|7.00
|8.40
|—
|1.82
|—
|17.8
|33Cohen&Co
|9.20
|6.74
|6.86
|—
|1.48
|—
|17.8
|34DecisPtSyst
|11.27
|6.05
|6.66
|—
|1.44
|—
|17.8
|35BarHarbor
|9
|32.42
|24.50
|26.45
|—
|5.59
|—
|17.4
|36CheniereEnLP
|27
|57.89
|42.96
|47.32
|—
|9.55
|—
|16.8
|37EvolutionPet
|5
|7.67
|5.39
|6.31
|—
|1.24
|—
|16.4
|38IssuerDirect
|25
|29.20
|20.42
|21.03
|—
|4.02
|—
|16.0
|39ParkNatl
|13
|143.11
|111.45
|118.57
|—22.18
|—
|15.8
|40GeeGroupInc
|14
|.56
|.36
|.42
|—
|.08
|—
|15.3
|41TompkinsFncl
|11
|79.48
|64.22
|66.21
|—11.37
|—
|14.7
|42AultAllnce
|1
|.16
|.08
|.11
|—
|.02
|—
|14.6
|43IdahoStrRs
|6.07
|4.70
|4.87
|—
|.83
|—
|14.6
|44cbdMDInc
|.38
|.16
|.20
|—
|.03
|—
|14.1
|45Castellumn
|1.36
|.90
|1.09
|—
|.17
|—
|13.5
|46LoopMedian
|6.60
|4.90
|5.75
|—
|.87
|—
|13.1
|47i80Goldn
|3.14
|1.99
|2.45
|—
|.37
|—
|13.1
|48Globalstar
|1.51
|.97
|1.16
|—
|.17
|—
|12.8
|49vjAerocentry
|1
|1.90
|1.35
|1.55
|—
|.21
|—
|11.9
|50MoviMage
|1.40
|.92
|1.02
|—
|.13
|—
|11.3
