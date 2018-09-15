Cubs 3, Reds 2
|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schbler rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bryant lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Zobrist rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Baez ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Grrro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Hrvey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Hrrra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamels p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hrnnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|B.Hmltn cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|000—2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|30x—3
E_Bryant (10), Suarez (17). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Casali (9), Zobrist (26), Bote (9). HR_Peraza (12), Votto (12), I.Happ (15). CS_B.Hamilton (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Harvey
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Hernandez L,5-1 BS,6
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Garrett
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzen
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Hamels
|6
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Maples W,1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De La Rosa S,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Hamels (Herrera), by Lorenzen (Bryant).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.