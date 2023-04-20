April 20, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.73
|—1.98
|Altria
|45.83
|—
|.63
|AmerenCp
|89.37
|+.08
|AmExpress
|160.86
|—4.09
|ArchDanM
|81.12
|—
|.83
|AutoZone
|2686.94+23.78
|BPPLC
|39.68
|—
|.38
|Boeing
|207.64
|—1.07
|BristMySq
|69.16
|—
|.70
|Brunswick
|86.41
|+.82
|CampbSoup
|54.17
|—
|.07
|Chevron
|169.78
|—
|.90
|Citigroup
|49.18
|—1.23
|CocaCola
|63.89
|+.21
|ConAgraBr
|37.26
|—
|.09
|ConocoPhil
|102.97
|—2.29
|Corning
|33.86
|—
|.15
|CurtissWright
|175.22
|+.32
|DTEEnergy
|113.12
|+.31
|DeereCo
|391.77
|—1.01
|DillardsInc
|316.34
|+3.20
|Disney
|98.18
|—
|.57
|DuPont
|70.59
|—
|.62
|EmersonElec
|86.27
|—
|.10
|Entergy
|109.01
|—
|.39
|ExxonMobil
|114.66
|—1.91
|FMCCorp
|123.07
|—
|.68
|FirstEnergy
|40.56
|—
|.24
|FootLocker
|41.51
|+.17
|FordMot
|11.75
|—
|.48
|GenDynam
|227.49
|—1.32
|GenlElec
|99.60
|+.57
|GenMill
|87.35
|+.22
|HPInc
|29.93
|—
|.28
|Halliburton
|33.62
|—
|.50
|Hershey
|259.56
|+2.26
|HomeDepot
|300.73
|+3.82
|IBM
|127.16
|+.84
|IntlPaper
|36.48
|—
|.10
|JohnsonJn
|162.20
|—
|.33
|KrogerCo
|47.59
|+.14
|LindsayCorp
|125.51
|—
|.70
|LockheedM
|491.47
|—3.69
|LowesCos
|211.96
|+3.13
|MarathonOil
|24.13
|—
|.53
|McDonalds
|290.75
|—
|.52
|NCRCorp
|22.59
|—
|.32
|Nucor
|157.96+10.35
|OGEEnergy
|37.39
|—
|.21
|OccidentPet
|61.94
|—
|.53
|ONEOK
|65.43
|—
|.92
|PG&ECorp
|16.92
|+.03
|Pfizer
|40.15
|—
|.10
|ProctGamb
|151.18
|+.88
|RaythnTech
|102.76
|—1.33
|RexAmRescS
|28.42
|—
|.12
|RockwellAuto
|273.83
|—
|.49
|Schlumbrg
|51.83
|—
|.80
|SnapOn
|262.30+22.53
|Textron
|68.72
|—
|.19
|3MCo
|104.86
|—1.22
|Timken
|78.61
|+.31
|TraneTech
|176.56
|+.12
|UnionPacif
|202.92
|+.92
|USSteel
|26.04
|+.08
|VerizonComm
|37.12
|—1.48
|ViadCorp
|19.75
|+.04
|WalMart
|151.11
|+1.10
|WellsFargo
|41.52
|—
|.73
|WilliamsCos
|29.67
|—
|.42
|Winnebago
|59.37
|—
|.20
|YumBrands
|137.42
|+.30