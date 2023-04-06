AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 6, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc19.59.01
    Altria44.39.04
    AmerenCp89.24.03
    AmExpress159.67—1.42
    ArchDanM78.68.74
    AutoZone2509.83+15.39
    BPPLC39.65.25
    Boeing209.30.70
    BristMySq71.03+1.78
    Brunswick76.84.65
    CampbSoup55.56.01
    Chevron168.11—1.77
    Citigroup45.90+.13
    CocaCola62.68.13
    ConAgraBr38.27.01
    ConocoPhil107.21.54
    Corning34.16.10
    CurtissWright173.47.38
    DTEEnergy113.18+1.05
    DeereCo370.71—3.11
    DillardsInc300.75—1.15
    Disney99.88.04
    DuPont69.41.95
    EmersonElec83.23+.14
    Entergy110.10.48
    ExxonMobil116.10.89
    FMCCorp116.93—4.95
    FirstEnergy41.45.17
    FootLocker40.60.12
    FordMot12.34.10
    GenDynam227.53—1.45
    GenlElec93.84.41
    GenMill86.78+.26
    HPInc29.47+.06
    Halliburton32.74.32
    Hershey259.69+.26
    HomeDepot289.33+.66
    IBM130.68—1.46
    IntlPaper35.58+.11
    JohnsonJn165.62+.01
    KrogerCo48.28+.22
    LindsayCorp129.08+1.09
    LockheedM490.72+.73
    LowesCos198.87.56
    MarathonOil25.58.12
    McDonalds282.57+.55
    NCRCorp22.75.07
    Nucor144.62+1.15
    OGEEnergy38.51.04
    OccidentPet63.20—1.37
    ONEOK65.96.03
    PG&amp;ECorp16.56+.06
    Pfizer41.51.04
    ProctGamb152.23+.97
    RaythnTech98.50.26
    RexAmRescS28.30.38
    RockwellAuto272.79.38
    Schlumbrg49.77.94
    SnapOn228.03—1.70
    Textron67.75.14
    3MCo102.25.04
    Timken74.19.79
    TraneTech170.76+.27
    UnionPacif197.17+2.96
    USSteel24.68+.15
    VerizonComm39.29.17
    ViadCorp18.77.01
    WalMart150.89+1.22
    WellsFargo37.92+1.03
    WilliamsCos29.58.36
    Winnebago55.86.18
    YumBrands132.10+.16
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.