April 10, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.47
|—
|.18
|Altria
|44.36
|—
|.07
|AmerenCp
|89.24
|—
|.83
|AmExpress
|159.92
|+1.09
|ArchDanM
|79.85
|+1.11
|AutoZone
|2551.20+20.52
|BPPLC
|39.60
|+.09
|Boeing
|210.63
|—
|.75
|BristMySq
|70.32
|—
|.42
|Brunswick
|78.01
|+1.80
|CampbSoup
|55.18
|—
|.29
|Chevron
|167.88
|+.23
|Citigroup
|46.29
|+.43
|CocaCola
|62.52
|—
|.32
|ConAgraBr
|37.55
|—
|.83
|ConocoPhil
|106.47
|+.21
|Corning
|34.43
|+.33
|CurtissWright
|174.62
|+1.29
|DTEEnergy
|113.23
|—
|.63
|DeereCo
|377.54
|+7.89
|DillardsInc
|311.24+12.13
|Disney
|99.64
|—
|.34
|DuPont
|69.09
|—
|.55
|EmersonElec
|83.82
|+.52
|Entergy
|110.13
|—
|.84
|ExxonMobil
|115.05
|FMCCorp
|118.67
|+1.75
|FirstEnergy
|41.25
|—
|.45
|FootLocker
|41.07
|+.64
|FordMot
|12.43
|+.10
|GenDynam
|229.55
|+1.84
|GenlElec
|94.19
|+.59
|GenMill
|86.28
|—
|.62
|HPInc
|29.54
|+.25
|Halliburton
|33.24
|+.53
|Hershey
|258.92
|—
|.95
|HomeDepot
|291.02
|+2.41
|IBM
|130.34
|—
|.16
|IntlPaper
|35.48
|—
|.31
|JohnsonJn
|164.18
|—
|.97
|KrogerCo
|48.72
|+.20
|LindsayCorp
|132.50
|+3.28
|LockheedM
|497.73
|+7.56
|LowesCos
|200.11
|+1.54
|MarathonOil
|25.71
|+.19
|McDonalds
|282.89
|NCRCorp
|22.55
|—
|.04
|Nucor
|146.41
|+.88
|OGEEnergy
|38.21
|—
|.28
|OccidentPet
|63.48
|+.44
|ONEOK
|65.80
|+.11
|PG&ECorp
|16.67
|—
|.05
|Pfizer
|41.42
|—
|.08
|ProctGamb
|149.96
|—2.26
|RaythnTech
|99.43
|+1.22
|RexAmRescS
|28.94
|+.57
|RockwellAuto
|272.61
|+.46
|Schlumbrg
|50.39
|+.77
|SnapOn
|232.16
|+3.45
|Textron
|68.02
|+.31
|3MCo
|101.82
|+.26
|Timken
|75.22
|+1.53
|TraneTech
|169.95
|—
|.74
|UnionPacif
|198.47
|—
|.17
|USSteel
|25.13
|+.33
|VerizonComm
|39.08
|—
|.41
|ViadCorp
|19.26
|+.41
|WalMart
|150.81
|+.01
|WellsFargo
|38.41
|+.51
|WilliamsCos
|29.77
|+.12
|Winnebago
|56.58
|+1.22
|YumBrands
|131.23
|—
|.87