June 9, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.02
|—
|.05
|Altria
|45.32
|—
|.04
|AmerenCp
|83.65
|—
|.14
|AmExpress
|171.36
|+.22
|ArchDanM
|72.62
|+.42
|AutoZone
|2363.00
|+2.39
|BPPLC
|35.55
|—
|.26
|Boeing
|216.15
|—1.97
|BristMySq
|64.86
|—
|.46
|Brunswick
|85.67
|+.67
|CampbSoup
|46.56
|—
|.22
|Chevron
|159.12
|—
|.12
|Citigroup
|48.00
|—
|.10
|CocaCola
|60.52
|+.15
|ConAgraBr
|34.37
|—
|.10
|ConocoPhil
|103.90
|—
|.64
|Corning
|32.87
|+1.19
|CurtissWright
|173.27
|—1.60
|DTEEnergy
|112.49
|+.52
|DeereCo
|377.81
|—2.96
|DillardsInc
|340.10
|+1.86
|Disney
|91.59
|—
|.94
|DuPont
|69.81
|—
|.63
|EmersonElec
|83.85
|—
|.22
|Entergy
|101.65
|+.15
|ExxonMobil
|107.75
|—
|.44
|FMCCorp
|106.03
|—3.93
|FirstEnergy
|38.79
|—
|.16
|FootLocker
|25.92
|—
|.59
|FordMot
|13.82
|+.24
|GenDynam
|212.33
|—1.21
|GenlElec
|105.35
|—
|.72
|GenMill
|82.56
|—
|.09
|HPInc
|29.90
|—
|.14
|Halliburton
|32.38
|+.23
|Hershey
|255.90
|+.78
|HomeDepot
|297.64
|—3.45
|IBM
|135.22
|+.81
|IntlPaper
|31.51
|—
|.24
|JohnsonJn
|160.09
|—
|.17
|KrogerCo
|46.25
|+.49
|LindsayCorp
|125.18
|—
|.85
|LockheedM
|461.99
|—2.18
|LowesCos
|209.41
|—1.05
|MarathonOil
|23.61
|—
|.35
|McDonalds
|286.14
|+.36
|NCRCorp
|25.22
|+.30
|Nucor
|145.40
|—1.44
|OGEEnergy
|36.33
|—
|.21
|OccidentPet
|59.35
|—
|.36
|ONEOK
|59.77
|—
|.94
|PG&ECorp
|17.08
|+.08
|Pfizer
|39.05
|—
|.04
|ProctGamb
|146.04
|—
|.40
|RaythnTech
|99.02
|—
|.06
|RexAmRescS
|33.49
|—
|.84
|RockwellAuto
|302.41
|—
|.52
|Schlumbrg
|47.63
|+.18
|SnapOn
|267.33
|—2.00
|Textron
|65.26
|+.05
|3MCo
|99.93
|—
|.83
|Timken
|82.39
|—1.39
|TraneTech
|175.89
|—.100
|UnionPacif
|199.42
|—1.57
|USSteel
|22.14
|—
|.59
|VerizonComm
|35.43
|ViadCorp
|25.56
|—
|.82
|WalMart
|152.95
|+.78
|WellsFargo
|42.14
|—
|.23
|WilliamsCos
|30.66
|—
|.60
|Winnebago
|65.96
|+1.22
|YumBrands
|133.13
|—
|.07