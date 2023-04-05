April 5, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.78
|+.14
|Altria
|44.45
|—
|.01
|AmerenCp
|88.63
|+2.22
|AmExpress
|160.54
|—1.43
|ArchDanM
|78.79
|—
|.59
|AutoZone
|2500.50
|—1.55
|BPPLC
|39.79
|+.46
|Boeing
|209.36
|—4.54
|BristMySq
|70.01
|+1.10
|Brunswick
|76.80
|—2.99
|CampbSoup
|55.53
|+.92
|Chevron
|168.51
|—
|.53
|Citigroup
|45.53
|—
|.56
|CocaCola
|62.79
|+.58
|ConAgraBr
|38.71
|+1.13
|ConocoPhil
|106.86
|+.56
|Corning
|34.22
|—
|.21
|CurtissWright
|173.00
|—
|.85
|DTEEnergy
|111.76
|+3.05
|DeereCo
|372.98—24.68
|DillardsInc
|299.99
|—8.26
|Disney
|99.52
|—
|.05
|DuPont
|69.75
|—
|.48
|EmersonElec
|83.12
|—2.06
|Entergy
|110.13
|+2.65
|ExxonMobil
|115.42
|+.40
|FMCCorp
|120.29
|—1.31
|FirstEnergy
|41.24
|+1.14
|FootLocker
|40.81
|—
|.44
|FordMot
|12.38
|—
|.35
|GenDynam
|228.63
|—
|.69
|GenlElec
|93.80
|—1.26
|GenMill
|87.12
|+1.05
|HPInc
|29.27
|—
|.28
|Halliburton
|32.80
|—
|.44
|Hershey
|259.20
|+1.13
|HomeDepot
|288.67
|—6.29
|IBM
|132.03
|+.43
|IntlPaper
|35.19
|—
|.17
|JohnsonJn
|163.73
|+5.24
|KrogerCo
|47.88
|—1.58
|LindsayCorp
|126.25
|—7.56
|LockheedM
|490.60
|+2.06
|LowesCos
|198.77
|—4.23
|MarathonOil
|25.41
|—
|.32
|McDonalds
|283.88
|+1.60
|NCRCorp
|22.75
|—
|.44
|Nucor
|142.01
|—1.82
|OGEEnergy
|38.71
|+1.17
|OccidentPet
|64.19
|—
|.65
|ONEOK
|65.43
|+.39
|PG&ECorp
|16.26
|+.13
|Pfizer
|42.17
|+1.27
|ProctGamb
|152.04
|+1.81
|RaythnTech
|98.95
|—
|.56
|RexAmRescS
|28.60
|—
|.04
|RockwellAuto
|274.03
|—4.73
|Schlumbrg
|50.24
|—
|.22
|SnapOn
|230.08
|—6.66
|Textron
|67.70
|—1.38
|3MCo
|101.85
|—
|.41
|Timken
|75.02
|—2.56
|TraneTech
|170.08
|—3.70
|UnionPacif
|194.34
|—1.54
|USSteel
|24.48
|—
|.34
|VerizonComm
|40.01
|+.36
|ViadCorp
|18.89
|—
|.70
|WalMart
|149.30
|+2.07
|WellsFargo
|36.57
|—
|.25
|WilliamsCos
|29.70
|+.03
|Winnebago
|55.42
|—
|.59
|YumBrands
|132.72
|+1.12