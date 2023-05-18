May 18, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|505.0
|510.0
|503.5
|503.5
|+.5
|Sep
|527.0
|530.0
|525.0
|525.0
|—1.5
|Nov
|540.5
|540.5
|538.0
|538.0
|Est. sales 292.
|Wed.'s sales 187
|Wed.'s open int 5,847,
|up 26
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.800
|Wed.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.542
|94.542
|94.475
|94.480
|—
|47
|Est. sales 9,572.
|Wed.'s sales 28,103
|Wed.'s open int 545,592