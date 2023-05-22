AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Merc Table,1st Add

May 22, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul502.5504.5502.0502.0+.5
Sep525.0525.0525.0525.0+2.5
Est. sales 33. Fri.'s sales 212
Fri.'s open int 6,075, up 103
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.800
Fri.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.53094.53294.47794.48718
Est. sales 20,791. Fri.'s sales 24,298
Fri.'s open int 544,549, up 1,879
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.