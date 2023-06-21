AP NEWS
    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 21, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3826.594
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3428.5483
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3429.540
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)3132.492
    Wilmington (Washington)2934.460
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2736.42910½

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Greenville (Boston)3628.563
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3427.557½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2930.492
    Rome (Atlanta)2935.4537
    Asheville (Houston)2634.4338
    Hickory (Texas)2634.4338

    ___

    Tuesday's Games

    Greensboro 10, Winston-Salem 7, 8 ionnings

    Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 6

    Hickory 6, Asheville 3

    Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 0

    Jersey Shore 5, Rome 1

    Greenville 2, Bowling Green 0

    Wednesday's Games

    Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.

    Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

    Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

    Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

    Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

    Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

    Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

    Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

