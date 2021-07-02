New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
People watch the sunset as the smoke from wildfires drifts into Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Wildfire smoke
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

California virus cases rising as delta variant spreads

Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Antioch Middle School gym in Antioch, Calif., May 19, 2021. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Contra Costa Office of Education, the Contra Costa Health Services have started school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation's most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. (Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group via AP)
1 of 3 | 

Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Antioch Middle School gym in Antioch, Calif., May 19, 2021. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Contra Costa Office of Education, the Contra Costa Health Services have started school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation’s most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. (Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group via AP)
FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, student nurse Dario Gomez, center, disinfects a chair after administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation's most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. The shift comes two weeks after California broadly reopened the economy and made face coverings optional for vaccinated people in many places. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, student nurse Dario Gomez, center, disinfects a chair after administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation’s most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. The shift comes two weeks after California broadly reopened the economy and made face coverings optional for vaccinated people in many places. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - In this May 30, 2021, file photo, weekend visitors wait to enter the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach, Calif. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation's most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. The shift comes two weeks after California broadly reopened the economy and made face coverings optional for vaccinated people in many places. (AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - In this May 30, 2021, file photo, weekend visitors wait to enter the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach, Calif. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation’s most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. The shift comes two weeks after California broadly reopened the economy and made face coverings optional for vaccinated people in many places. (AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
By Stefanie Dazio and Amy Taxin
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California broadly reopened its economy barely two weeks ago and since then an especially contagious coronavirus variant has spread among the unvaccinated, a development that has health officials on edge and already has prompted Los Angeles County to strongly recommend everyone resume wearing masks inside.

The nation’s most populous state is averaging close to 1,000 additional cases reported daily, an increase of about 17% in the last 14 days. Officials expected an increase when capacity limits were lifted for businesses and most mask restrictions and social distancing requirements were eliminated for vaccinated people.

But public health officials raised concern this week with the more transmissible delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated, who comprise the vast majority of new infections. LA County, where a quarter of the state’s nearly 40 million people live, recommended Monday that vaccinated residents resume wearing face coverings indoors after detecting that about half of all cases were the delta variant.

Other news
FILE - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen claps during the 71st anniversary celebration of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) at its headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A quasi-independent review board has recommended that Facebook suspend that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for six months for using language that could incite violence. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
Oversight board recommends Facebook suspend Cambodian premier’s account for violent language
A quasi-independent review board recommends that Facebook temporarily suspend the social media accounts of Cambodia’s prime minister.
A hiring sign is seen in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Applications for jobless benefits in the U.S. retreat after three weeks of higher claims
Applications for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week after it appeared claims had reached a modestly elevated level in recent weeks.
Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its third and final estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the first quarter of 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
US economic growth last quarter is revised up to a 2% annual rate
The U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years, the government said Thursday in a sharp upgrade from its previous estimate.
Apache Leap Mountain hovers over Superior, Ariz., Friday, June 9, 2023. The historic mining town in central Arizona is the subject of a tug of war between locals who want a copper mine developed nearby for economic benefit and Native American groups who say the land needed for mining is sacred and should be protected. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Historic Arizona mining town backs copper project on land that Native American groups say is sacred
Oak Flat in central Arizona is the subject of a tug of war between people in the historic mining town of Superior who want a huge copper mine developed there for its economic benefits.

The county Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 506 new cases, the highest number in a day since mid-April and more than double the figure from two weeks ago.

“Given that 4 million residents in L.A. County are not yet vaccinated, the risk of increased spread is very real,” a department statement said.

“The new wrinkle in this is really this new variant. It just sort of rips very quickly through people who are susceptible to being infected, which overwhelmingly is people who are not vaccinated,” said Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco. “We just opened up two weeks ago, everything was hunky dory.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted a series of pandemic-related restrictions on June 15 after a final push to get more people vaccinated. Everyone 12 and older is eligible for shots and among that population 59% is fully vaccinated and another 10% has received a first dose.

In Contra Costa County, where 72% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, officials recently began publishing virus case rates by vaccination status. Since the county has a high inoculation rate, the number of new coronavirus cases is generally low but unvaccinated residents remain at risk, said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county’s health officer.

For example, the seven-day average of new virus cases per 100,000 people in the county was recently 7.0 for those who are unvaccinated, and 0.4 for those who are vaccinated.

“The overall numbers don’t look that concerning, but we know that there’s this population that hasn’t been vaccinated that still is at very high risk, and those overall numbers can give a false sense of security thinking COVID is still under control where it’s still spreading quite rapidly among the unvaccinated population,” Farnitano said.

On Thursday, state officials drew the names of six winners of vacation packages at popular California tourist destinations including Disneyland. Vaccinated residents were automatically entered in the drawing, one of several incentives employed by state health officials to try to encourage people to take the shots.

Dr. Tomás Aragón, the state’s public health officer, said the state would continue to offer $50 cards to residents who get vaccinated and that some vaccination sites are offering free amusement park tickets.

“These vaccines are saving lives every day. The proof is in the data and the science that we study every day,” Aragón said before the drawing. “Here’s the bottom line: Californians who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are extremely vulnerable right now to this fast-moving variant.”

In Los Angeles, a mix of masked and unmasked people walked around Echo Park Lake on Wednesday. G. Williams, who waited for a bus nearby, wore a black cloth mask over a blue surgical one — something she expects she’ll do for years to come.

The 69-year-old isn’t vaccinated, saying she still has concerns about possible long-term side effects. She supports her county’s latest recommendation and said she doesn’t understand why people wouldn’t wear a mask to protect others.

“To me, my mask is as important as any article of clothing,” she said.

At Raven Things Collected, an LA gift shop selling crystals, tarot cards and jewelry, a table full of merchandise has been pulled in front of the counter to keep everyone distanced.

Employee Yesenia Rego said she feels protected because she’s vaccinated and distanced from customers. Most people wear masks when they come in anyway, she said, adding those who don’t rarely ask if they should.

“They don’t even care anymore,” said Rego, 23, who wore a green cloth mask.

Vaccination rates vary widely across California. A San Francisco ZIP code reports more than 95% of those eligible are fully inoculated, while one in rural Modoc County has a 37% rate, according to state data.

Health officials said areas with low vaccination rates are especially at risk as the delta variant, first reported in India, spreads across the United States. The variant — which accounts for a fifth of new U.S. infections — was found in 15% of specimens sequenced in California in June, up from 5% in May.

In Orange County, the variant accounts for 45% of sequenced cases in the most recent week, said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county’s deputy health officer. Contact tracers reaching out to those infected with the virus find 95% are unvaccinated, and the few who are vaccinated report minor symptoms and aren’t hospitalized, she said.

“Because we’re starting to see these highly transmissible strains, it is only a matter of time for us to be exposed again,” she said. “So the question is how severe is the illness going to be when you actually get COVID.”

Public health officials said they hope measures like the one taken by Contra Costa County might help encourage more people to get the shots.

“It’s a demonstration in the real world, outside of the clinical trials, of the power of the vaccine,” said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at University of California, Irvine. “COVID is going to seek out unvaccinated populations. The virus has a way of just sort of bouncing around until it finds a host it can infect, and those will be unvaccinated people.”

———

Taxin reported from Orange County, California.