June 2, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.19
|—
|.63
|Altria
|45.16
|+.58
|AmerenCp
|81.59
|+1.23
|AmExpress
|169.12
|+6.40
|ArchDanM
|71.81
|+1.26
|AutoZone
|2385.44+11.86
|BPPLC
|35.59
|+.87
|Boeing
|213.72
|+5.76
|BristMySq
|65.50
|+.82
|Brunswick
|79.63
|+3.52
|CampbSoup
|50.98
|+.33
|Chevron
|155.88
|+3.72
|Citigroup
|46.33
|+1.49
|CocaCola
|61.22
|+1.22
|ConAgraBr
|34.87
|+.45
|ConocoPhil
|102.24
|+2.71
|Corning
|31.47
|+.60
|CurtissWright
|166.27
|+3.25
|DTEEnergy
|108.94
|+1.68
|DeereCo
|369.30+16.73
|DillardsInc
|306.72+17.86
|Disney
|90.74
|+2.15
|DuPont
|73.23
|+5.79
|EmersonElec
|82.70
|+3.35
|Entergy
|99.59
|+2.21
|ExxonMobil
|105.41
|+2.05
|FMCCorp
|106.37
|+2.08
|FirstEnergy
|37.55
|+.37
|FootLocker
|25.40
|+.61
|FordMot
|12.43
|+.32
|GenDynam
|208.19
|+2.86
|GenlElec
|106.23
|+1.56
|GenMill
|84.22
|+.33
|HPInc
|30.59
|+1.17
|Halliburton
|31.67
|+1.67
|Hershey
|259.84
|+.18
|HomeDepot
|294.09
|+5.70
|IBM
|133.00
|+3.18
|IntlPaper
|30.43
|+1.26
|JohnsonJn
|156.42
|+1.88
|KrogerCo
|45.36
|+.70
|LindsayCorp
|122.94
|+4.80
|LockheedM
|454.10
|+4.43
|LowesCos
|208.89
|+4.97
|MarathonOil
|23.28
|+.81
|McDonalds
|289.36
|+3.01
|NCRCorp
|24.60
|+.60
|Nucor
|141.27
|+8.24
|OGEEnergy
|35.67
|+.66
|OccidentPet
|59.47
|+1.35
|ONEOK
|58.42
|+1.51
|PG&ECorp
|16.69
|+.13
|Pfizer
|38.43
|+.41
|ProctGamb
|145.64
|+1.68
|RaythnTech
|96.01
|+1.92
|RexAmRescS
|33.62
|+.57
|RockwellAuto
|292.35+11.88
|Schlumbrg
|46.71
|+1.73
|SnapOn
|256.83
|+4.16
|Textron
|64.07
|+1.76
|3MCo
|102.38
|+8.10
|Timken
|77.52
|+4.58
|TraneTech
|172.67
|+6.76
|UnionPacif
|199.22
|+3.54
|USSteel
|22.22
|+1.42
|VerizonComm
|34.24
|—1.49
|ViadCorp
|24.50
|+1.10
|WalMart
|148.20
|+.79
|WellsFargo
|41.39
|+1.33
|WilliamsCos
|30.30
|+1.19
|Winnebago
|58.94
|+2.08
|YumBrands
|133.74
|+1.49