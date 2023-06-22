June 22, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.58
|—
|.03
|Altria
|43.76
|—
|.19
|AmerenCp
|82.29
|—
|.91
|AmExpress
|168.26
|+.34
|ArchDanM
|73.06
|—
|.40
|AutoZone
|2438.63
|—7.65
|BPPLC
|35.24
|—
|.19
|Boeing
|205.61
|—6.47
|BristMySq
|65.30
|—
|.20
|Brunswick
|82.04
|—1.73
|CampbSoup
|45.78
|+.10
|Chevron
|152.64
|—2.24
|Citigroup
|46.63
|—
|.78
|CocaCola
|61.85
|+.42
|ConAgraBr
|34.39
|ConocoPhil
|101.43
|—2.27
|Corning
|34.45
|+.03
|CurtissWright
|175.80
|—2.89
|DTEEnergy
|112.94
|—
|.68
|DeereCo
|415.69
|—
|.90
|DillardsInc
|322.15
|—3.14
|Disney
|88.49
|—
|.15
|DuPont
|67.84
|—
|.58
|EmersonElec
|87.42
|—
|.03
|Entergy
|99.18
|—1.41
|ExxonMobil
|103.30
|—
|.57
|FMCCorp
|107.91
|—
|.95
|FirstEnergy
|39.22
|—
|.23
|FootLocker
|26.48
|—
|.15
|FordMot
|14.19
|+.17
|GenDynam
|214.45
|—3.08
|GenlElec
|104.82
|—
|.23
|GenMill
|81.30
|—
|.08
|HPInc
|29.80
|—
|.05
|Halliburton
|31.27
|—
|.65
|Hershey
|260.31
|+1.42
|HomeDepot
|301.18
|+.48
|IBM
|131.17
|—2.52
|IntlPaper
|30.74
|—
|.38
|JohnsonJn
|165.62
|+1.74
|KrogerCo
|46.07
|+.39
|LindsayCorp
|129.71
|—
|.97
|LockheedM
|463.43
|—2.61
|LowesCos
|214.82
|+.57
|MarathonOil
|22.25
|—
|.79
|McDonalds
|293.30
|—1.22
|NCRCorp
|24.59
|—
|.10
|Nucor
|153.33
|+1.43
|OGEEnergy
|36.19
|—
|.39
|OccidentPet
|56.52
|—
|.95
|ONEOK
|58.19
|—
|.89
|PG&ECorp
|17.29
|+.01
|Pfizer
|38.73
|—
|.17
|ProctGamb
|149.95
|+.51
|RaythnTech
|96.92
|—2.15
|RexAmRescS
|32.96
|—
|.08
|RockwellAuto
|314.98
|—5.77
|Schlumbrg
|46.84
|—
|.92
|SnapOn
|273.54
|+.66
|Textron
|65.45
|—1.11
|3MCo
|100.43
|—1.04
|Timken
|86.23
|—
|.53
|TraneTech
|184.86
|—1.10
|UnionPacif
|203.37
|—
|.28
|USSteel
|23.42
|+.03
|VerizonComm
|35.85
|+.02
|ViadCorp
|23.87
|—
|.27
|WalMart
|155.75
|+1.29
|WellsFargo
|41.06
|—
|.59
|WilliamsCos
|30.57
|—
|.25
|Winnebago
|60.59
|—2.77
|YumBrands
|136.34
|—
|.40