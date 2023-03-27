March 27, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|18.87
|+.26
|Altria
|44.27
|+.30
|AmerenCp
|84.34
|+.30
|AmExpress
|162.60
|+2.82
|ArchDanM
|77.75
|+1.14
|AutoZone
|2347.48+18.08
|BPPLC
|36.78
|+.90
|Boeing
|201.00
|+3.47
|BristMySq
|68.74
|+1.06
|Brunswick
|77.87
|+.76
|CampbSoup
|54.83
|+.29
|Chevron
|157.88
|+1.82
|Citigroup
|44.68
|+1.57
|CocaCola
|61.26
|+.36
|ConAgraBr
|37.14
|—
|.07
|ConocoPhil
|98.32
|+2.89
|Corning
|33.59
|+.74
|CurtissWright
|171.05
|+1.12
|DTEEnergy
|105.96
|—
|.79
|DeereCo
|391.09
|+4.59
|DillardsInc
|292.60
|—9.35
|Disney
|94.99
|+.91
|DuPont
|69.36
|+.76
|EmersonElec
|82.56
|—
|.33
|Entergy
|104.90
|+1.21
|ExxonMobil
|105.98
|+2.45
|FMCCorp
|118.42
|+.73
|FirstEnergy
|39.14
|—
|.03
|FootLocker
|38.40
|+.42
|FordMot
|11.55
|+.04
|GenDynam
|224.47
|+.97
|GenlElec
|93.10
|+1.73
|GenMill
|85.14
|+.34
|HPInc
|27.98
|+.26
|Halliburton
|30.31
|+.71
|Hershey
|249.22
|+1.36
|HomeDepot
|283.16
|+.14
|IBM
|129.31
|+4.02
|IntlPaper
|34.73
|+.25
|JohnsonJn
|153.87
|+1.22
|KrogerCo
|48.91
|—
|.15
|LindsayCorp
|147.41
|+.23
|LockheedM
|473.38
|—1.16
|LowesCos
|190.39
|+.93
|MarathonOil
|22.78
|+.62
|McDonalds
|274.19
|+2.86
|NCRCorp
|21.98
|+.12
|Nucor
|150.83
|+2.18
|OGEEnergy
|35.96
|+.29
|OccidentPet
|59.48
|+1.30
|ONEOK
|60.98
|+1.50
|PG&ECorp
|15.84
|+.20
|Pfizer
|40.36
|—
|.03
|ProctGamb
|146.31
|—
|.41
|RaythnTech
|96.69
|+.25
|RexAmRescS
|28.47
|+.23
|RockwellAuto
|278.27
|+.67
|Schlumbrg
|46.54
|+1.97
|SnapOn
|236.70
|+2.31
|Textron
|68.50
|+.76
|3MCo
|101.42
|+.28
|Timken
|77.65
|+1.46
|TraneTech
|182.06
|—
|.01
|UnionPacif
|191.96
|+3.45
|USSteel
|25.65
|+.65
|VerizonComm
|38.01
|+.35
|ViadCorp
|19.51
|+.30
|WalMart
|144.28
|+2.48
|WellsFargo
|37.45
|+1.22
|WilliamsCos
|29.13
|+.39
|Winnebago
|54.93
|+.11
|YumBrands
|128.01
|+.18