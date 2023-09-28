Biden impeachment inquiry
Cabrera’s 511th home run lifts Tigers over Royals 8-0 in completion of suspended game

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a fly ball for an out against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Trey Wingenter, left, congratulates Parker Meadows (22) after his catch for the final out at the outfield wall against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of a baseball game that was suspended Wednesday night because of rain, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers' Jake Rogers, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Tyler Nevin (18) against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning of a baseball game that was suspended Wednesday night because of rain, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Trey Wingenter (62) throws against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of a baseball game that was suspended Wednesday night because of rain, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (22) catches a Kansas City Royals' Nelson Velazquez fly ball at the outfield wall for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game that was suspended Wednesday night because of rain, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th home run and scored twice, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-0 Thursday in the completion of a suspended game.

Cabrera, who is retiring after the season, tied Mel Ott for 25th on the career home run list. The 40-year-old has 373 homers for Detroit, tying Norm Cash for second behind Al Kaline’s 399.

Play was suspended because of rain after four innings and an 80-minute wait on Wednesday night.

Miguel Díaz (1-0) pitched two innings for the win. Kansas City was held to four hits for the 25th time this season.

Detroit has pitched 14 shutouts. At 54-104, the Royals have their most losses since 2018.

Cabrera homered leading off the second against Jonathan Bowlan (0-1), a 26-year-old right-hander who allowed one run and three hits over two innings in his major league debut.

“I was a lot more comfortable out there than I expected — it felt like home,” Bowlan said. “I was just zoned in and pitching like I have all my life.”

Cabrera’s homer, his fourth this season, would have hit the out-of-town scoreboard before this season’s renovations lowered the fence in right-centerfield.

“It’s meaningful, because he wants to win games,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Is it his last homer? I don’t know, but that was vintage Miggy. That’s how he hits.”

Cabrera singled in the fourth for his 3,170th hit, took second on Andy Ibañez’s double, and scored on pinch-hitter Tyler Nevin’s three-run homer.

Detroit added two runs in the fifth on Cabrera’s bases-loaded walk and Ibañez’s RBI forceout.

Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Jackson Kowar.

Parker Meadows made a leaping catch at the center-field wall for the final out, denying Nelson Velazquez .

Detroit right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0, 2.40) was to start the scheduled game against left-hander Cole Ragans (7-4, 3.11).

MOTHER NATURE

Most of the completion was played in light showers, but rain grew heavier during the fourth inning. Crew chief Marvin Hudson called for the tarp after a lengthy attempt to get the field playable to start the fifth.

UP NEXT

Royals: Kansas City returns home for a series opener against the New York Yankees, who start LHP Carlos Rodón (3-7, 5.74).

Tigers: LHP Joey Wentz (3-12, 6.45) starts Friday night’s series opener at Cleveland and RHP Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.13).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb