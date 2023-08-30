Mitch McConnell
Hurricane Idalia latest
Rare blue supermoon
Gabon coup attempt
Nebraska women’s volleyball
Sports

Kicker Cade York chooses to sign with Tennessee’s practice squad rather than stay in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns place-kicker Cade York watches his 40-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Browns place-kicker Cade York watches his 40-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By TOM WITHERS
 
Share

Cade York will work on his kicking aim and accuracy in Tennessee.

Released by Cleveland after the Browns made a trade to replace him, York cleared waivers and signed Wednesday with the Titans to be on their practice squad rather than stay with the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2022.

York’s tenure with the Browns came to a crashing conclusion after he struggled during the exhibition season, missing four of eight field-goal tries.

He had a potential game-winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City, perhaps the final straw for the organization which had supported him throughout the summer and an inconsistent rookie season.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Dustin Hopkins (4) kicks during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. With kicker Cade York struggling badly, the Cleveland Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)
Browns replace kicker Cade York, trade for veteran Dustin Hopkins. York to be cut, AP source says
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Cade York reacts after missing a 43-yard field goal attempt late in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 33-32. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Browns’ commitment and confidence in Cade York appears more shaken after kicker’s latest miss
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Cade York (3) reacts after missing a field goal during the fourth quarter of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Browns backing second-year kicker Cade York despite his preseason struggles, late miss vs. Eagles

The Browns were interested in bringing York back on their practice squad, but the 22-year-old opted for a change of scenery.

“Disappointed how it all worked out,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday before practice. “Rooting for him. Not surprised ultimately that he went somewhere else, but that’s kind of the nature of this business really.”

On Monday, the Browns acquired kicker Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers for a seventh-round draft pick.

Tennessee made a kicking move Tuesday, getting 38-year-old Nick Folk in a trade from the New England Patriots.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl