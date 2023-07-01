Caeleb Dressel fails to qualify for the world championships after 22nd place in 50 freestyle

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
Sports

Caeleb Dressel fails to qualify for the world championships after 22nd place in 50 freestyle

Caeleb Dressel starts the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Caeleb Dressel starts the men’s 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By PAUL NEWBERRY
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two years after winning five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel has failed to qualify for the world championships.

Dressel’s final attempt to make the U.S. team ended Saturday morning when he tied for 22nd in the preliminaries for the 50-meter freestyle at the national championships in Indianapolis.

He clocked a time of 22.72 seconds in the frantic sprint from one end of the pool to the other, leaving him 1.07 behind top qualifier Ryan Held and 0.59 outside the top eight that advanced to the “A” final in the evening.

Other news
FILE - Caeleb Dressel looks up after swimming the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Caeleb Dressel comes up short again at US nationals, finishing 5th in the 100 butterfly
Caeleb Dressel is down to his final shot to make the U.S. team for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
FILE - Caeleb Dressel looks up after swimming the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Caeleb Dressel fails to qualify for worlds in 50-meter butterfly, finishing 3rd at the US nationals
Caeleb Dressel made it to the 50-meter butterfly final but again failed to qualify for the world championships, finishing third at the U.S. nationals.
FILE - Caeleb Dressel looks up after swimming the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100 freestyle at US swimming nationals
Caeleb Dressel has finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals to fall far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel did earn one more swim in the “C” final at the IU Natatorium, which will cap a week that showed just how far he has to go after taking a long break from swimming following last year’s worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26-year-old Floridian competed in four events at Indianapolis, with a best showing of third place in the 50-meter butterfly, a non-Olympic event. He tied for fifth in the 100 fly and failed to advance to the main final in either the 50 or 100 free.

Dressel won the 100 fly and both the 50 and 100 free at the last Summer Games, along with two relay gold medals.

His failure to qualify for next month’s worlds in Fukuoka, Japan, deprives the second-most important event after the Olympics of one of its most successful athletes.

Dressel became the first swimmer since Michael Phelps to win seven gold medals at the 2017 worlds in Budapest. He followed up with six golds and two relay silvers at the 2019 championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

At last summer’s world’s in Budapest, Dressel earned two gold medals but mysteriously dropped out of the meet, citing health reasons, after posting the second-fastest time in the 100 free preliminaries.

He largely disappeared from public view and didn’t resume training at the University of Florida until early this year.

Dressel returned to competition at a minor meet in Atlanta in May. The national championships are his first top-level competition since the 2022 worlds.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

22.13-