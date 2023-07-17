FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
World News

Cairo’s BBC staff begin a three-day strike, calling for equal pay with other Mideast colleagues

 
CAIRO (AP) — BBC’s staff in Cairo went on a three-day strike Monday to demand equal pay with other colleagues in the Middle East as Egypt’s economic crisis deepens further.

According to Khaled el-Balshy, the strikers’ spokesperson and head of Egypt’s journalism union, the 75 staff members from the broadcaster’s Cairo bureau are demanding to be paid in dollars — like other BBC employees in the region, including in Beirut and Istanbul.

The walkout is to end on Wednesday.

Over the past year, the Egyptian pound has lost over 50% of its value against the dollar, with annual inflation reaching 36.8% in June, up from 33.7% recorded in May. The country’s economy is reeling from years of government austerity measures, the coronavirus pandemic and fallout from the Ukraine war. Egypt is a top wheat importer from Russia and Ukraine.

El-Balshy posted on Facebook that the BBC staff in Egypt consider the disparity in pay as a form of “systematic discrimination.” They had earlier asked for their salaries to be re-evaluated in light of the Egyptian pound’s depreciation but this request was first ignored before “meagre increases” were eventually offered.

The BBC said the broadcaster was aware of Egypt’s economic situation and has been planning “increasing salaries by 27% between March and July this year to mitigate the levels of high inflation in the country.” The statement did not elaborate.

El-Balshy told The Associated Press the strikers may consider legal action and extending the walkout if their demands are not met. Last month, the BBC Cairo staff held a one-day strike over unequal pay.

BBC staff declined to comment on the walkout and referred media questions to el-Balshy, who was to hold a news conference on the industrial action on Wednesday.

___

This story has been corrected throughout to show that the spelling of the family name of the strikers’ spokesperson and head of Egypt’s journalism union is el-Balshy.